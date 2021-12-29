Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – D.C. Everest took an early lead before Middleton scored seven unanswered goals and defeated the Evergreens 8-2 in the championship game of the Antigo Boys Hockey Tournament on Tuesday at the Langlande County Multi-Purpose Building.

Noah Stoachovak and Eddie Zynda scored early for D.C. Everest (5-7), which reached the championship game of the tournament with a 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Monday, to take a 2-1 lead at the 3:40 mark of the second period.



Middleton (8-4) ripped off five goals in a 5½-minute span to take control at 6-2, and added two more goals in the third period for good measure.

D.C. Everest returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference play Jan. 4 at Wisconsin Rapids.

Cardinals 8, Evergreens 2

Middleton 1 5 2 – 8

D.C. Everest 1 1 0 – 2

First period: 1. M, Ethan Lam (Alexander Moreau), 6:01; 2. DC, Noah Stachovak, 10:27.

Second period: 3. DC, Eddie Zynda (Owen Bunnell, Kole Ress), 3:40; 4. M, Vince Kalscheur, 6:22; 5. M, Ryland Ezman (Ryann Inman, Kalscheur), 7:23; 6. M, Kalscheur (Eli Kinne), 10:43; 7. Brady Engelkes, 11:30; 8. M, Brendan Julius (Lam, Engelkes), 11:55.

Third period: 9. M, Kalscheur (Inman, Engelkes), pp., 0:26; 10. M, Hayden Wimmer (Inman), 14:08.

Saves: M, Connor Faucher 15; DC, Breyden Sabatke 38.

Records: Middleton 8-4; D.C. Everest 5-7.