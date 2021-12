This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

Hey there, I’m Boeing! I’m a handsome guy who was found as a stray. I’m very friendly and love everyone I meet! I did well with kids when I met them, so I’d likely be a great fit for a family with kids. If you think I could be the cat for you, come visit me soon!