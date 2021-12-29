Frank E. Stankowski

Frank E. Stankowski, 68, Weston, passed away on Thursday Dec 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital.

He was born July 17, 1953, in Wausau, son of the late Ernest and Mary (Osterbrink) Stankowski. After graduating from Marathon High School in 1971, Frank proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1975 as a military police officer. On February 12, 1973, he married Su-Ting (Tina) Kao in Tai-Chung, Taiwan.

Upon returning home to Marathon, Frank joined the Rothschild Police Department where he served as a police officer until his retirement from the Weston Police Department. He later worked as a realtor, corrections officer, and an airline agent in the Central Wisconsin Airport. Frank also farmed ginseng much of his adult life alongside many family members.

Some of Frank’s favorite adventures were spent hunting and fishing with his friends and family, especially his moose hunting trips to Canada. Some of his proudest moments included hunting stories with his son Justin. Frank was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed both watching and attending games with family. He also enjoyed traveling, reading mysteries, doing crossword puzzles, playing golf, and telling classic ‘dad’ jokes.

Frank’s favorite pastimes included spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching all their sporting events, dance recitals, and concerts. Above all else, his favorite title was “Ahgong” (Grandpa in Taiwanese).

Survivors include his wife Tina (Weston), 2 children, Jackie (Dan) Kluever, Weston; Justin Stankowski (Wausau); 4 grandchildren, Mia and Jeremy Kluever, and Rory and Shea Stankowski, his siblings Diane Jensen, Golden, CO; Ray (Sharon), Wausau; Joe (Karen), Amherst; Gene (Cindy), Schofield; Linda Lepak, Weston; Roger (Mary), Marathon; Randy (Melody), Wausau; Christine “Tina” (Rick) Lang, Wausau; Jeff (Jeanette), Marathon; sisters-in law; Sue (Tony Chang) Gray, Wausau; Shu-Chung Kao (Wisconsin Rapids); Shu-Lin (Gou-Ching) Wu, Taiwan; Yu-Ching Kao, Japan; Pam Stankowski, Wanda Stankowski, and Donna Stankowski; brother- in-law, Ron Lepak; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father in law, one son, Jeremy, two brothers, Ronnie and Chuck, two brothers- in-law, Roger Jensen and George Gray, sister-in-law, Shu-Fen Lin; and one nephew, James Stankowski.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until 4:30 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel and again from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family

Lance O. Hewuse

Lance Owen Hewuse went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness being surrounded by his family on December 22, 2021. He entered his heavenly home and met Jesus face to face at the age of 77.

He graduated from Pittsville High School and went on to study Biblical Ministries at Briercrest Bible Institute in Caronport, Saskatchewan. He went on to a career at the Port Edwards Paper Mill as a pipefitter on the mill’s maintenance team for 30-plus years. He was a member of the SteamFitters Union Local 434. After holding several different positions within the company, he retired from the Domtar paper mill as a planner in 2007.

Lance enjoyed fishing, hunting, building projects, home maintenance, remodeling projects, kayaking, snowshoeing, and boating. He was an active member at Christian Life Fellowship Church (Port Edwards, WI) for over 30 years. He was involved in leading Royal Rangers and served as an Elder of the church. Lance went on several project mission trips, helping to build churches in Jamaica, Columbia, Aruba, and Argentina. He opened his home as a foster parent for several children in Wood County for nearly a decade.

Later in life on November 14, 2008, Lance married Theda, “his precious stone” as he called her. They enjoyed doing so many things together and just a year ago they found their special cabin up north where they enjoyed time together on the water fishing, kayaking and just enjoying the beauty of God’s creation in the Northwoods.

Lance was an active member at Christ Community Church in Schofield for a number of years teaching Bible Studies with the young men of his church. He was always that friendly face who greeted everyone with a smile and made them feel welcomed.

During his retirement years, Lance served 7+ years as a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau. He was an incredibly important part of their team and a close friend to many. He dedicated countless hours to supporting Habitat and always did it with a smile on his face and a donut (or two) in his hand. He was truly one of the really good guys who made life so much easier because they all knew they could rely on him and trust that he would put Habitat’s best intentions at the forefront. Lance was a store team lead and served on their Store Committee, he was one of the forklift and box truck drivers, a salvage lead, a donation pricing lead, handled countless building repairs and improvements, and knew more about the store than anyone else. He will be missed tremendously, not just for what he did for Habitat…but for who he was.

Lance was a follower of Jesus Christ and lived his life loving and helping others. If there was ever something that needed to be fixed—just call Lance. He did everything to perfection because he always paid attention to detail in such a good and particular way.

While Lance did so many things in life, his greatest impact was made on people’s hearts through his kindness, his positive attitude, his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and most importantly to God.

Lance is survived by his wife Theda of Mosinee and his children, Natasha (Hewuse) Leahigh of Hanover, IN, Chad Hewuse of Wisconsin Rapids, Travis (Heidi) Hewuse of Lexington, KY, Whitney (Alex) Anderson of Tripoli and Kera Hewuse of Wisconsin Rapids, Eric (Anna) Neubauer of Lacey, Washington, and Nicole (Justin) Gaiche of Mosinee. He is survived by his grandchildren Josiah, Judah, Ava, Brezden, Greyson, Paige, Chase, Eli and Jackson. He is also survived by brothers Vance (Carol) Hewuse of Colorado Springs, CO and Tod Hewuse of Spencer, as well as sisters Dale (Jim) Rothberg of Colorado Springs, CO, Dallis Hewuse of Hillsboro, OR and Jeri Ashbeck of Wisconsin Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edith & Gerald Hewuse and brothers Mark Hewuse and Monte Hewuse.

A celebration of Lance’s life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Christ Community Church, 8100 Alderson St, Schofield, WI at 4:00 pm. Visitation will take place prior from 1:00 pm until the time of service.

Virginia A. Blair

Virginia Ann Blair, 92, of Weston, Wisconsin, died December 25, 2021. On Christmas day, she took her last breath on Earth and took her first breath in eternity. She celebrated Christmas with Christ!

She will be remembered for her life of Godliness, love for family, and her faith in Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, who saw her through life and welcomed her into heaven.

Virginia was born in Stratford, Wisconsin July 27, 1929 to the late Fred and Lillian (Merwin) Eggebrecht. On October 22, 1949, she married Daniel Blair at Wausau Bible Church. He preceded her in death in 2004. He was the love of her life and she never stopped loving him. While raising her children, she worked as a floral designer at Wausau Floral.

She had a joy for life that came from her faith in Christ. She enjoyed camping, ice skating, cross country skiing, singing in the choir, and being involved in her church. She especially loved the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Sherry Heinmets, Hudson, WI, Michelle (David) Marquardt, Weston, WI, Renee (Larry) Cornelius, Shawano, WI, six grandchildren, Kristin (Matt) Sullivan, Anna (Preston) Smith, Joelle (Ryan) McCormick, Kimberly (Scott) Perkins, Eric (Dani) Cornelius, Jordan (Erin) Cornelius, nine great grandchildren, and one brother, Larry Eggebrecht. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Blair and brother, Dale Eggebrecht.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wausau Bible Church at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Chris Juvinall will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.

She will be remembered with much love, respect and admiration.

Kenneth L. Narloch

Kenneth Lawrence Narloch, 70, passed away early Wednesday morning on December 1, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 11, 1951, in Wausau, son of Lawrence and Alice Narloch.

Ken was a plasterer in the family business of Narloch Plastering. He was always complimented on the swirls he would create on ceilings. After retiring from plastering, his recent job was with Lamers Bus Lines for the D.C. Everest School District. He was among the office personnel staff and helped as a school bus driver.

Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting and family gatherings. He was also dedicated to his faith helping out with the Church whether it be on a council, RCIA or singing in the choir. Ken married Linda Beltran on June 24, 2000, in Camarillo, California at St. Mary Magdalen Church. Together he and Linda would help donate food, feeding the hungry and teaching Religious Education to the youth in numerous parishes. They enjoyed visiting various parishes and Catholic shrines, and loved praying together in Adoration. When asked what church he belonged to, Ken would say with a smile, “We are parishioners of the Wausau Deanery.”

He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Linda; a brother Nicholas (Janet), Waukesha, Wisconsin; his mother and father in-law Henry and Angie Beltran, Ventura, California; sister and brothers-in-law Sally (Harry) Hancock, Goodyear, Arizona; Henry (Jean) Beltran, Lucama, North Carolina and Christopher (Becky) Beltran, Ventura, California. He was also blessed with nieces and nephews in which two nieces were his goddaughters: Alyssa Narloch and Christine Beltran.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Narloch; his mother, Alice (Bloom) Narloch; a baby sister, Carol Ann; grandparents Leon and Mathilda Narloch and William and Helen Bloom.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 20, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel A. Martin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Weston. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. For all those not able to attend, the funeral will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://youtu.be/UO_RcGziGIQ. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jennifer L. Weiler

Jennifer “Jennie” L. Weiler, 41, Dorchester passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

She was born August 7, 1980, in Wausau, daughter of Robert and Kathleen (Passehl) Franz. On October 13, 2012, she married Troy “T.J.” Weiler at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He survives.

Jennie was a caregiver at numerous nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Dorchester, Abbotsford, Marshfield, and Colby areas for many years. She had a true passion for all the people she cared for and will be fondly remembered as a true patient advocate for any changes she felt necessary for anyone under her care.

Some of her favorite pastimes included collecting and tumbling rocks and taking trips with her husband looking for the most unique rocks to be found in the area. Jennie was also very knowledgeable about many different kinds of rocks and crystals and enjoyed sharing her expertise on them with anyone. T.J. will forever remember one day at work when he found a rock with a heart shape inside it and gave it to Jennie. She cherished it like no other.

Jennie enjoyed flowers, her pets; especially her cats and dogs but most of all she will be remembered for her witty personality and for always being a fierce friend for any of her friends in a time of need. Jennie was a huge promoter of organ and tissue donation and was able to carry that plan out after her untimely death.

Survivors include her husband, T.J. Weiler, Dorchester, one son, Leo Franz, Merrill, two stepsons, Traner Weiler, Spencer and Tukker Weiler, Dorchester, her parents, Robert and Kathleen (Passehl) Franz, Edgar, her mother-in-law, Donalyn Weiler, Spencer, maternal grandmother, Bernice Passehl, Athens, her siblings, Ann Marie (Alf-Harald) Dahl, Mount Horeb, Benjamin (Monika) Franz, South Carolina, Leo’s father, Andrew Sczygelski, Merrill, three brothers-in-law, Tim Weiler, Owen, Todd Weiler, Marshfield and Travis Weiler, Marshfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jennie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Leo Franz and her maternal grandfather, Jerome Passehl.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jennie’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Rita A. Bonin

Rita A. Bonin, 87, Edgar, was called to her eternal life on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born April 23, 1934, in Schnappsville, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Matysik) Bonin.

In her younger years Rita worked at the family business, Bonin Locker Plant till age 25 when she moved to Calumet City, IL. There she worked for 32 years at Lever Brothers Soap Company and retired in 1991 and returned back to Edgar. Some of her favorite pastimes included baking, cooking and being involved in numerous church functions at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rita will be fondly remembered for assisting her family in any way possible and for providing rides to neighbors and friends who needed transportation. She truly loved helping others whenever needed.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Bonin, IL..

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Ann Bonin, Mayme Bonin, Sylvia (Walter) Wadzinski, Marcella (Clifford) Brosseau, Leonard (Dorothy) Bonin, Leo (Agnes) Bonin, Eugene Bonin, Phyllis (Shorty) Miller, Dolores Bonin, Betty (Alexius) Seubert and Joe (Irene) Bonin.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family requests all attendees to the visitation and the Funeral Mass for Rita to please wear a mask.

Gladys H. Landowski

Gladys H. Landowski, 90, Hatley, died Wednesday December 22, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 27, 1931, in Chicago, daughter of the late Kline and Lucille (Walkowski) Sams. On September 10, 1955, she married Arthur Landowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Milwaukee. He survives.

Prior to her retirement, Gladys had been a longtime switchboard operator at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mom loved to crochet and made many hats, scarves, afghans and dishcloths for her family and loved ones. Once, she made thirty dishcloths and shipped them to a grandson and his wife without a return address. It took a bit of detective work for the granddaughter-in-law to find out who sent them!

Mom was a voracious reader. She read constantly. When she finished reading her books, she passed them along by the grocery bags full to others who would read them.

She also enjoyed perusing cookbooks, looking for new recipes and marking up the books at recipes she would like to try. She equally enjoyed cooking and was famous for her homemade bread, spaghetti, beef stroganoff, homemade soups and other dishes. With five girls, there is disagreement to this day as to which were her best meals!

She also enjoyed “bumming” with family and a few friends. This would involve shopping or checking out the local thrift shops for books and other treasures.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Arthur, five daughters, Valerie (Jeff) Sievers, Peyton, Colo., Noreen Landowski, Wausau, Laura (Jay) Olson, Mukwonago, Roberta (Tom) Woznicki, Hatley, Angela Firnstahl, Wausau; Grandchildren, Amy (Levon Hiatt) Stark, Castle Rock, Colo., Arica Vlach, Denver, Colo., Ryan Olson, Mukwonago, Branden Firnstahl, Appleton, Chase Firnstahl, Appleton, Austin (Brianna) Welsh, Oak Harbor, Wash., Chloe (Billy Stimac) Welsh, Antigo, Marcus (Inga Selina) Welsh, Aachen, Germany; Great grandchildren, Ariana Madison Stark, Castle Rock, Colo., Cameron Mark Welsh, Oak Harbor, Wash., Aspen Aurora Stimac, Antigo, Zeppelin Mae Stimac, Antigo, Baby Stimac, due to arrive July 2022; one half-sister, Pamela Hildebrand, Carlsbad, Calif., along with many special friends and dear family members.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 5, 2022, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Donald Przybylski will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The family respectfully requests that individuals in attendance wear masks at the visitation and funeral. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following for the care of our mother; Hatley EMS, Aspirus Wausau Hospital ED physicians, nurses and staff, Dr. Rishi, Hospitalist and other Hospitalist Staff, all nursing staff, CNA’s and all ancillary staff who participated in her care.

In addition, a very special note of appreciation for Dr. Hillary Scully and the Palliative Care Staff. Words cannot fully express how grateful we are for all of the time, assistance, patience and professionalism that you provided to our family during this sad and difficult time. Your guidance, comfort and care will forever be appreciated by our family.

Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to Canon Heitor Matheus from St. Mary’s Oratory for providing mother with her last catholic sacraments. May God bless you for all that you do.

Mom, (Gramma Tootsie) we all love you very much and all of us will deeply miss you. Godspeed until we meet again.

Your loving husband, Art, “the girls” and all of your grand and great grandchildren. Please watch over us as we try to go forward without you here.

William J. Barwick Jr.

William J. “Bill” Barwick Jr., 86, of Weston, passed away peacefully with family by his side Christmas morning, his favorite holiday. Born January 14, 1935 to the late William Sr. and Marie Barwick in Wausau. Bill married Carol (Muckerheide) October 12, 1957. Bill served in the Army National Guard and was later employed at Wausau Papers for 34 years as a Shipping Supervisor.

He is survived by his wife Carol, sisters Mary Ann Barrows, Weston, Phyllis Aschebrook, Wausau, daughters Cathy Yunk, Wausau, Christine (Mark) Ecklund, Weston, Lynn (Michael) Cannito, New Milford CT, grandchildren Amanda (Mark) Liebaert, Andrew Yunk, Nicole Yunk, Stephan Cannito.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Barwick and son Dave Barwick.

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 30 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by a short prayer service officiated by Father Albert at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston, for Bill’s tremendous care and John J. Buettgen Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements.

Audrey L. Hartleben

Audrey L. Hartleben, 91 of Wittenberg, died peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg, surrounded by her family and under the care of LeRoyer Hospice Services, Antigo.

Audrey was born on June 12, 1930, in the town of Wittenberg, and was the daughter of William and Margaret (Long) Drews.

On October 17, 1953, Audrey was united in marriage to Milford ‘Mike’ Hartleben in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1998.

Audrey was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and served on many groups within the church. She was employed at Homme for the Aging as a night shift CNA for 20+ years and later transferred to the laundry department for five years before retiring.

Audrey was famous for her homemade bread, buns, and cinnamon rolls, along with her ‘signature’ dishes of squirrel and pan-fried trout. She loved to read. She could always be found with either a book, knitting needles or a crochet hook in her hands. She loved to make doilies and sharing her pieces of art with family and friends. Other enjoyments in her life were playing cards, bowling, and watching Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Audrey will be missed by her children, Dale (Marge) Hartleben, Rick (Diane) Hartleben, Bruce (Joy) Hartleben, Peggy (Joel) Hartleben, Greg (Lynn) Hartleben and Lisa (Bill) Steebs; grandchildren, Adam Hartleben, Lindsey (Luke) Neibauer, Nathan Hartleben, Jamie (Brad) Allar, Carrie (Kane) Niswander, Michael (Kim) Hartleben, Brad (Corianna Wilhelm) Hartleben, Jessica (Justin) Olson, Justin Hartleben, Kaylee (Chris) Benson, Jason (Yio Watho) Hartleben and Erin (special friend Kolton Krolow) Steebs; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Patsy (Darvin) Pieper and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Drews; husband, Milford ‘Mike’; brother, Roger Drews and many brothers and sisters-in-law, Everett and Arlene, Wesley and Lizzy, Morris and Valeska, Harvey and Marie, Roger and Dorothy, Wilford ‘Mertz’ and Marcella, John and Shirley and Olive and Herbert.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and will continue on Friday, at the church, from 12 Noon until the time of service.

Dawn “Arieta” Hamm

Dawn “Arieta” Hamm, 82 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 27, 2021.

She was born to the late Louis and Edna (Manthey) Perkins on June 21, 1939.

She is survived by her loving husband LeRoy, son, Mike (Cindy) Hamm, grandchildren Carly and Ryan Hamm, Wis. Rapids, daughter Teresa (Gary) Aschenbrenner, grandchildren Trevor and Michaela Aschenbrenner, Shawano, son Pat Hamm, grandchildren Dalton and Miranda, Colorado, siblings; Lewis Perkins and Doris (John) Krueger.

Dawn worked for Consolidated Papers and Butler Papers in the offices. After that, due to her great love of all animals, her dream job was working for Doctors Good and then Rasmussen in the Veterinary offices. She was one of the most caring persons you could ever know. She and Leroy enjoyed 62 years of marriage. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Monday, January 3, 2021 with Visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Janusz. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the South Wood County Humane Society, 3621 64th Street N. Wis. Rapids, WI 54494.