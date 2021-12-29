Wausau Pilot & Review

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Wausau West boys basketball team finished up its trip to Florida by splitting its final two games at the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

West defeated Lancaster (Ohio) 52-40 on Tuesday and lost to Annapolis St. Mary’s (Md.) 49-33 on Wednesday afternoon at the Gaylord Palms Resort Convention Center.

West is now 6-4 this season after going 2-1 at the three-day tournament. The Warriors will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a home Wisconsin Valley Conference contest against Stevens Point.

Game statistics from the tournament were not provided.