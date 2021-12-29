By Shereen Siewert

A woman suspected of driving drunk in a head-on crash that left two people critically injured was bound over for arraignment and trial during a preliminary hearing this week in Wausau.

Heather E. Barrett, 36, of Stratford, was also injured in the June 3 crash, which was reported at about 3:55 p.m. June 3 on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. 107. Police say Barrett was driving east on Hwy. 153 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.230 when she crossed the center line in her Lincoln MKZ and struck an oncoming Chevy Silverado with two passengers inside. A witness said Barrett was tailgating and crossing the center line before the crash, according to court documents.

When crews arrived they discovered one person lying in the roadway. One person was extricated from a vehicle. A helicopter was paged to the scene and all three people involved, including Barrett and both passengers in the pickup, were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with traumatic injuries. All passengers survived.

Barrett, of Stratford, faces felony charges of fifth-offense drunken driving and two counts of OWI causing injury. Charges were filed June 17 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During an initial appearance June 23, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Barrett held on a $25,000 bond, with the first $2,500 to be paid in cash. Court records show Barrett posted the bond the next day. As part of her bond requirements she will be required to maintain absolute sobriety.

Court records show Barrett has four prior alcohol-related driving convictions spanning from 2007 to 2012.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill found probable cause to move forward with the case. A pretrial conference is set for March 2.