WAUSAU — The Wausau Area Builders Association has announced the appointment of the 2022 board members whose terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 2022 officers of the Board of Directors are:

•President – Kyle VanOrder, Woodstock Flooring and Design Center

•Vice President – Ashley Dupuis-Bohman, Intercity State Bank

•Past President – Alex Forer, Larry Meyer Construction Co.

•Secretary – Deann Zobrak, Runkel Abstract & Title Co.

•Treasurer – Tricia Nielsen-Zoromski, CLA

The new directors on the board are:

•Kurt Wendt, Merrill Sheet Metal

•Kolby Muscha, Kolby Construction

•Russ Utech, Cordova Insurance Agency

They will join the current directors:

•Aaron Beyer, Modern Builders & Suppliers

•Jeremy Voigt, Jeremy Voigt Construction

•Seth Jozwiak, Jozwiak Construction

•Tara Parks, HIBU

•Scott Dombeck, Dombeck Custom Cabinetry

“After the many years and facets I have participated in the Wausau Area Builders Association, it is a big honor for me to be elected as the 2022 president. I am looking forward to our continued growth and helping to guide our board, committees, events and association through another successful year,” said Kyle VanOrder.

For more information about the Wausau Area Builders Association, visit WausauAreaBuilders.com or contact Cara Spatz at 715-842-9510 or cara@wausauareabuilders.com.