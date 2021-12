WAUSAU – John Muir Middle School has announced its December Citizens of the Month. They are:

Sixth grade: Brinley Calonder, Parker Helke, Cristian Rodriguez, Bridgett Steele, Elijah Thao, Txuj Ci (Ricky) Xiong and Britney Yang

Seventh grade: Fenglong Chang, Ethan Her, Laimtxias Her, Colin Keele, Kylie Kurth, Gia Lange, Kara Xiong and Huechi Yang

Eighth grade: Olivia Dennis, Tyrus Kramas, Elizabeth Sanchez, Kengzheng Xiong and Davin Yakey

Not pictured: Jeremiah Lo

Source: Wausau School District