You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

  • Aaron Mielke, 27, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping – repeater
  • Jessica Messman, 37, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16, operating while revoked bail jumping
  • Rodney Machtan, 55, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2021: Failure to comply with an officer-person in custody
  • Tory D. Lee, 39, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 29, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Timmie R. Waters, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2021: Disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
  • Tydrian Cook, 33, of Mosinee. Dec. 28, 2021: Burglary, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
  • John R. Tomson, 32, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping
  • Dustin J. Wierzba, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, retail theft
  • Stacy Ridgeway, 39, of Weston. Dec. 27, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine
  • Dion D. McDuffy, 25, of Wausau. Manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping