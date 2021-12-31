Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – St. Croix Valley shutout the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team 2-0 in the championship game of the Culver’s Cup on Thursday at the Madison Ice Arena.

The Storm outshot St. Croix Valley 22-16, but couldn’t get a shot past Fushion goalie Jasmine Petersen.

The Storm (10-2) hosts Northland Pines on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest.

Fushion 2, Storm 0

St. Croix Valley 1 0 1 – 2

Central Wisconsin 0 0 0 – 0

First period: 1. SCV, Kendall Sundby (Trinity Mittl, Jenna Bergmanis), pp., 13:07.

Third period: 2. Bergmanis, 16:07.

Saves: SCV, Jasmine Petersen 22; CW, Chloe Lemke 14.

Records: St. Croix Valley 8-3; Central Wisconsin 10-2.