Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a decadent, creamy concoction that tastes even better than the pie it’s named for. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Banana Cream Pie Martini

2 oz Rumchata

1 oz. 99 bananas

Caramel syrup

Crushed graham crackers

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in caramel syrup, then press into a plate of crushed graham crackers. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.