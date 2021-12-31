Wausau Pilot & Review

More than 100,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in December, with the third-highest number of new single-day cases happening this week, health officials said.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reported 7,772 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, close to the state’s highest two daily tallies. The higher number happened in November 2020, health officials said. More than 20,000 new cases have been reported in Wisconsin over a three-day span.

Thursday’s total pushed Wisconsin’s monthly total past the 100,000-case mark in December, according to DHS. As of Thursday, Wisconsin has recorded 987,543 cases since the start of the pandemic, with an additional roughly 100,000 “probable” cases. As of Thursday, 10,044 people in Wisconsin have died of complications related to COVID-19, officials said.

There is some cause for optimism at hospitals around the state with regard to hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Four of seven Wisconsin regions saw declining trajectories for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations. Only one, southeastern Wisconsin, saw a rise.