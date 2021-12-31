Wausau Pilot & Review

The powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $500 million after Wednesday’s drawing failed to produce a winner.

On Wednesday, one winner held a “Match 5” ticket worth $1 million. That ticket was sold in Georgia, officials say. Wednesday’s numbers were 2, 6, 9, 33 and 39 with a Powerball of 11.

As large as the jackpot has grown, the number is not the largest in history. IN January 2016 the jackpot reached $1.586 billion. Three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, had the winning numbers.

The next drawing will be held Saturday at 9:59 P.M. CST. Results will be available online here.