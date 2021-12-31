Anita G. Fait

Anita Grace Fait age 58 of Kronenwetter passed away on December 23, 2021, in the hands of her daughter.



Anita was born February 19, 1963, to Victor and Genevieve (Dudzik) Ostrowski of Stevens Point.



She attended local Stevens Point schools, graduating from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 1982. Anita attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and worked at Qualex Corporation for several years and most recently at Greenheck.Anita’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, especially going to Jojo Park. She had a heart of gold, always giving more than receiving. She sacrificed much, devoting most of her time to her children. She enjoyed watching the Packers, celebrating holidays, shopping, and being spontaneous. Her laugh and smile were infectious. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.



Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Genevieve (Dudzik) Ostrowski, and two brothers Kurt Ostrowski and Donald Ostrowski.



Anita is survived by her son, Scott Hintz (Julie), her daughter, April Hallas (Sean). Her sisters, Pat Ostrowski, Chris Kurzinski (Michael), Joanne King (Maurice), Dorothy Wise (Nelson), Lorraine Wodjac (Jim), Diane Singer (Michael), Judy Stroik (Jerry). Three brothers, Dennis Ostrowski (Rhonda), Michael Ostrowski (Geraldine), and Kevin Ostrowski (Dee). Her beloved grandchildren, Scarlett, Harper, Brooke, and Wyatt, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will follow Friday, January 7, 2022, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service after visitation.



Anita’s family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital, Medical-Surgical ICU, and Dr. Lahren for their tireless care of Anita during her relentless battle.



We would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to Our Savior Polish National Catholic Church, especially Father Marian Talaga.

Eugene J. Heisler

Eugene J. Heisler, 76 of Hatley, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Eugene was born on October 15, 1945 in Wausau, the son of William and Regena (Golomski) Heisler.

Eugene was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He received the Army Commendation Medal.

On June 22, 1968, Eugene was united in marriage to Dianne Zick at Saint Frances Xaiver Parish in Knowlton.

Eugene was a carpenter and worked at Wausau Homes and Knutson Construction before venturing on his own. He owned and operated Eugene Heisler Construction from 1975 until his retirement in 2010. After retirement, Eugene would work construction jobs in the summer until 2013, when he finally retired.

Eugene was a true outdoorsman. He had a passion for bow hunting. He loved spending time ‘up North’ at the cottage. Whether by himself or with his family, Eugene enjoyed fishing, water skiing and spending time on the pontoon where many conversations were had. He loved to chill by a good fire and make smores with his grandchildren and other family members. Eugene taught his grandchildren and many others how to waterski. After retirement, Eugene started to help Dianne with flower gardening and even took up vegetable gardening. He was very proud of everything that he grew but especially his potatoes. Eugene loved feeding the hummingbirds and had a hard time keeping the feeders full during their seasonal visits to Wisconsin. Above all else, Eugene loved and cherished the time spent with his family. They were extremely important to him.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter, Lee Ann (Brian) Wierzba; grandchildren, Cassandra (Aaron) Meisser, Ryan (fiancée Sarah) Konkol, Jessica Konkol and Bryce Wierzba; his siblings, Gerald (Mary Ann) Heisler and Richard (Gladys) Heisler; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Heisler, as well as other relatives and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses, Delores (August) Stanke, Irene (Benny) Sliviwiski and Robert Heisler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Rosemarie A. Fandrey

Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Ann Fandrey, 66, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Rosemarie was born on April 22, 1955, in Wauwatosa, WI, the daughter of Kenneth Casson and Dorothy Wickkiser.

Rosemarie was a woman with a heart of gold. She met her husband, Daniel Fandrey 45 years ago at Continental Lumber and got married on August 31, 1986 at their home in the town of Norrie.

Rose had many titles, wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She also worked at Hatley Veneer and Walmart. When Rose was not watching children, she liked to bake, can, garden and doing crafts for people. She will be missed by many.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband Daniel Fandrey of Birnamwood; two daughters, Rebecka (Mike) Saal of Marathon and Melissa Fandrey of Birnamwood; mother, Dorothy Wickkiser of Kempster; siblings, Deb (Tom) Kessen of Birnamwood, Ken Casson Jr. of Antigo, Mary (Dennis) Dewey of Bryant and Ray Wickkiser of Antigo; three grandchildren, Decota (Sarah) Witz of Wausau, Drill Instructor Patrick (Amber) Witz of South Carolina and Alex Staubs Witz of Glendale; 2 great-grandchildren, Jamyson and Braedon; 10 nieces; 10 nephews; 13 great-nieces; 14 great-nephews and many other friends and family members, including her best friend Lois Jakel of Tomah, and the special children in her life that she always talked about: Case, Ryker, Aidan, Jaxson and Austin Carlson, Ethan Theilman and Jaymon Lenzner, along with her god daughter, Olivia Wickkiser.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Casson; step-father, Ray Wickkiser; uncle, Bob Wickman; half-brother, Joseph Wickkiser; brother-in-law, Mike Fandrey; mother and father-in-law, Stella Fandrey and Arnold Fandrey; granddaughter, Genevieve Witz; grandson, Corporal Richard Witz; great-granddaughter, Renezzmay Rose Willums Witz, in infancy; and her dogs, Ginger and Bear.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 9:30 AM until the time of service. The family encourages those wishing to pay their respects to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.