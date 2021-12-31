Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Noah Stroming had 20 points, and Gabe Napgezek added 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Wausau East boys basketball team held off Owen-Withee 65-63 in the third-place game of the Stratford Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Stratford High School.

Isaac Rozwadowski hit three 3-poiners and scored 12 points as well for the Lumberjacks, who are now 3-7 this season.

Wausau East will enjoy a week off before playing a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Stevens Point on Friday, Jan. 7.

Lumberjacks 65, Blackhawks 63

Wausau East 27 38 – 65

Owen-Withee 27 36 – 63

WAUSAU EAST (65): Noah Stroming 8-16 4-6 20, Gabe Napgezek 3-12 9-10 17, Isaac Rozwadowski 4-11 1-2 12, Caden Werth 3-5 2-3 8, Jack Cayley 2-2 0-3 4, Turner Olson 0-6 2-2 2, Jaydan Garrett 1-3 0-0 2. FG: 21-55. FT: 18-26. 3-pointers: 5-24 (Rozwadowski 3-8, Napgezek 2-6, Werth 0-2, Stroming 0-3, Olson 0-5). Rebounds: 35 (Napgezek 17). Record: 3-7.

OWEN-WITHEE (63): Statistics not reported. Record: 3-6.