Wausau Pilot & Review

No one had the winning combination for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot for Monday’s drawing to an estimated $522 million.

Saturday’s jackpot was $500 million, with a cash option of $355.9 million.

Here are Saturday’s numbers: 6, 12, 39, 48 50. The Powerball number is 7 and the multiplier is 2. The next drawing is January 3.

The top prize for Monday night’s drawing has an estimated cash value of more than $371.5 million.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.