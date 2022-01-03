Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 3, 2022:

A 48 year old Stevens Point woman and a 39 year old woman also from Stevens Point were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle rollover on USH 51 near County Rd J in the Town of Birch Wednesday morning.

A 52 year old Tomahawk woman was the victim of theft in Town of Wilson. She called the Sheriff’s Office to report that her Generac Power Rush GP8000e generator and three cans of fuel had been stolen sometime between Sunday and Wednesday. If anyone has information regarding this theft, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

An 18 year old Milwaukee man who is incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail was charged with battery by prisoner following an altercation in the jail Thursday afternoon.

A 28 year old Merrill woman received minor injuries following a crash on County Rd W north of County Rd P in the Town of Pine River.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to 11 vehicles in the ditch as a result of Wednesday’s snow fall and slippery roads following clean up between Wednesday and Saturday. Six property damage only crashes were also reported during this time frame.

The snowmobile trails opened in the northern part of Lincoln County last week. As a result the Recreation Deputy was kept busy enforcing the trails and conducted several stops for various offenses to include failure to register snowmobiles, failure to display trail passes, operating off the trail, and failing to stop at stop signs along the trails.

Two people reported striking deer last week.