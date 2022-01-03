Virginia D. Ermeling

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Virginia Doris (Nienow) Ermeling, age 84, was chosen to enter into the Lord’s Kingdom where she has been welcomed into His loving arms.

Virginia was born on September 12, 1937 in the town of Easton, the daughter of John and Erlynda (Krueger) Nienow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex- husband Clyde A. Ermeling and her siblings Gaylord, John, Clarence, Joyce, Mary Ann, and Laverne.

Survivors include her sons Clyde A. Ermeling, Arlington (Ace) C. Ermeling, and David J. Ermeling (Wendy Skola), and her daughter-in-law, Kathie Ermeling. Also, her grandchildren Chance, Elizabeth, Kayla, Ashley, Allison, Logan, Joscelyn, Sanja, and Jade. Also, nine great grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews, including Yvonne (also Virginia’s goddaughter), Cheryl, Daryl, and Bonnie.

Virginia, as a single mother, enrolled her sons into Zion Lutheran School where they had an excellent spiritual and educational background. She worked as one of the first meter maids in Wausau in 1970. She also supported her family by working at the courthouse, Johnson Hills, Kresge’s, the Mint Cafe, Pine Bar, and the Wausau Mall. She was a gracious mother and loved to make meals for her sons and their friends. She was accepting, non-judgmental, and had a great sense of humor. She kept many photos and keepsakes so that her family would not be forgotten. She travelled to Florida and New Mexico to visit family and loved every precious moment. Her steadfast faith in the Lord kept her strong and genuinely loving. She will truly missed by all who knew her.

Many thanks to the Aspirus staff for comforting her prior to her passing.

A celebration of her life is planned for the summer of 2022.

Please send cards and condolences to Ermeling, PO Box 34, Big Falls, WI 54926.



Sheila M. Knoeck

Sheila Mary Knoeck, 75, passed away surrounded by her family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Sheila was born on August 17, 1946 to Walter and Irene (O’Neil) Ladwig Sr. in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau Newman High School in 1964. She worked at Runkel Abstract and Title Co. After her mother passed she took in and cared for Ann, her younger sister with special needs.

She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed working in her beautiful flower beds and sitting on the deck admiring them. She also was an avid reader and crocheted many afghan blankets for her family. Sheila loved the holidays, especially Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day, and hosted many holiday and birthday gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Knoeck of 43 years, sons Tom (Wanda) Woehlert, Jerry (Lynn) Woehlert, both of Wausau and stepson Wade (Amanda) Knoeck, Honolulu, HI. Brothers, Walter (Judy) Ladwig Jr., Wausau, William (Maxine) Ladwig, Sun Prairie, WI and sister, Marlene (Garry) Sack, Schofield, WI. Brother-in-law, Charles (Dale) Knoeck, Palm Springs, CA, Tom (Sharon) Knoeck, Wausau and sister-in-law Nancy Macaulay, Melrose, MA. Grandchildren, Nickolas Woehlert, Wauwautosa, WI, Nathan Woehlert, Wausau, Heather (Dustin) Schmudlach, Rib Lake, WI, and Emersyn Knoeck, Honolulu, HI. Great grandchildren, Breanna Schmudlach, Wausau and Lila Schmudlach, Rib Lake, WI, and several nieces and nephews.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Irene Ladwig, her dear sister Ann, and brother-in-law Larry Macaulay.

A special thank you to Dr. Murdoch and the nurses at Aspirus for the loving care that was given.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau, Friday January 28, 2022, with visitation from 9:00-10:30 am with the funeral service at 10:30 am.

Karen A. Zunker

Karen A. Zunker, age 78 of Weston died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Karen was born on January 2, 1943 in the Town of Rib Falls to the late Albert and Isabelle (Burk) Laumer. After she graduated from High School, she started her 24 year career at the Wausau Hospital where she began in the house keeping department. At her retirement she was working in the pharmacy at the hospital. Karen was united in marriage to Donald Zunker on July 20, 1963 in Marathon. Together, Karen and Don enjoyed going to Packer games. When not in attendance at games, Karen could be found cheering the Packers on from the living room. Cross stitch, reading books and doing puzzles were some of Karen’s other favorite past times.

Karen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Zunker of Weston; children Laurie Ann (Dale) Talg of Marathon, Randy (Lynette) Zunker of Minnesota, Paula Zunker of Weston, and Barb (Stacey) Teske of Merrill; Sister Loretta Kroening of Marshfield; grandchildren Stacey Schultz, Justin and Jake Zunker and Samanta Teske, Kayla Fore and Brandon Zeman; and great grandchildren Paige, Dane and Dominic Schultz and Charlotte and Declan Fore.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Marlene Hornung and grandson Eric Beaver.

A private family service will be held.

Catherine L. Luhtala

Catherine L. Luhtala, 58, Rothschild, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Froedtert Center For Advanced Care, Milwaukee after an almost 2 year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She was born September 11, 1963 in Wausau, daughter of Harry C. Spanton III and LuAnn (Opper) Spanton. On August 12, 1995, she married Michael J. Luhtala in Wausau.

Cathy was employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance as Director of Product Analysis until her retirement in January 2021. She was a volunteer for Wausau Area Mobile Meals and enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching movies, reading, listening to music and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family especially during the holidays. She loved making Thanksgiving dinner for her extended family.

Survivors include, her loving husband of 26 years, Michael; her parents, Harry III and LuAnn Spanton, Weston; two children, James (Jana) Schneider, Sturgeon Bay and Samantha Schneider, Wausau; four grandchildren, Mckenzie Daoust, Noah and Chimaira Schneider and Liam Yates; three brothers, Luke (Monica) Spanton, Germantown, Mark Spanton, San Francisco, CA and Tom (Carolina) Spanton, Yuma, AZ; her mother-in-law, Sandra (Mike) Volhard, Wausau; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Oliver Luhtala.

A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Froedtert Center For Advanced Care and the staff at Aspirus Cancer Care for the outstanding care and support for Cathy and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) in Cathy’s name.

Dorothy E. Brooks

Dorothy E. Brooks, 97, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

She was born October 1, 1924 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Gibble) Dennis. On July 7, 1947 she married Joseph Brooks at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Zanesville, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2013.

Dorothy was raised in Manheim, Pennsylvania, the second oldest and last surviving of six children. After high school graduation she worked for several years in the local asbestos factory, saving money for college. At Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio, she met and married Joe. They settled in Zanesville, Joe’s hometown, for the next eleven years when a job change brought them to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. They traveled in two cars, each with three children, stopping to watch airplanes at the O’Hare airport, eventually racing to be the first to cross the Illinois/Wisconsin border!

Dorothy completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UW-Stevens Point and taught fourth grade for many years at Washington Elementary School.

She was highly proficient at every form of needlework, quilting, knitting, garment sewing and more. Her family treasures the beautiful results of those many talents, daughters and granddaughters learning from her and carrying on those skills.

Dorothy and Joe enjoyed more than twenty years of retirement together before Joe’s death. In that time they moved from Stevens Point to Boulder City, Nevada, then to Waterford, WI where they lived for eight years. She was inspired by HGTV to undertake major remodeling in each of their homes.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Mike) Gaska, Rothschild, David Brooks, Marathon, Thomas Brooks, Stevens Point, Cynthia (Timothy) Boudreau, LaFarge, Gregory Brooks, Stevens Point, Anthony (Cynthia) Brooks, Waterford, and Martin Brooks, Las Vegas; grandchildren, Kati (Jody) Maier, Ryan (Becky) Gaska, Ivy (Will Webb) Boudreau, Bailey Boudreau, Nathan and Grant Brooks; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Chloe Maier, Haley and Kiley Kuehn; brother-in-law Donald Rohrer; sisters-in-law, Linda Dennis and Elizabeth Barker; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Dennis, Jean Bard, Faye Kulp, Patricia Rohrer and Clair Dennis.

The family extends sincere appreciation to all who have cared for their mother’s needs over the past eight years, including Marshfield Clinic and Hospital, Aspirus Hospice Care, Renaissance Assisted Living and Rennes. They are all staffed by real heroes who provide truly compassionate care.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Karen M. Markstrum

Karen Marie Markstrum passed away on Dec. 16, 2021 at Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton, NJ where she had lived for the past 51 years.

Karen was born in Wausau on May 28, 1964, the beloved daughter of William and the late Dolores (Lietz) Markstrum. Karen moved to New Jersey with the family in 1966.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Dolores “Dee” Markstrum, several aunts, uncles and cousins Peter and Terri Markstrum.

Karen is survived by her father, Bill Markstrum, sister Theresa “Terry” Delavan, brother Keith (Patricia) Markstrum, niece Shannon (John) Todd, nephews Patrick (Andrea) Delavan, Eric (Molly) Markstrum, Kevin (Katie) Markstrum, great-nephews Sean Dyer, Mitchell Todd, Hudson Markstrum and great-nieces Sydney, Avery and Hadley Delavan, and River and Everly Markstrum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Mark Pierce on Friday, January 7th at 2:30 PM at Church of the Resurrection, Wausau, preceded by Visitation in Francis Hall at 2:00 PM until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hunterdon Developmental Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey for their loving care of Karen through the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s name to the Association for Hunterdon Developmental Center Inc. c/o Hunterdon Developmental Center, P.O. Box 4003, Clinton, NJ 08809-4003.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Luca G. Schave

Luca Gordon Schave, infant son of Shaun Schave and Shannon Faust, was born sleeping on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

In addition to his parents, Luca is survived by his siblings, Brooklyn, Justyce, Destiney and Aaron; Grandparents, Darlene and Jesse Faust of Birnamwood and Brian and Brenda Miller of Frost Proof, FL; Great-Grandma, Beverly Faust of Birnamwood; one uncle, Brett Faust; one aunt, Trista Twamley and many cousins and family members.

Luca was preceded in death by Great-Grandparents, Larry Faust, Ruth-Anne Lake-Schave and Glenn Schave Sr.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood.

Mary A. Wesco

Mary Ann Wesco, formerly of Eland, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her daughter by her side. Mary Ann was under the care of the loving Hospice staff.

Mary Ann was born November 27, 1930 in Oshkosh, WI to George and Mary (Shultz) Nadeau.

She was united in marriage to Eugene ‘Gene’ Wesco on February 7, 1948 in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1992.

After moving to Eland, in the early 1960’s, Mary Ann was employed by the famous Eland Hotel as a cook and waitress. She later was employed by the Wittenberg Birnamwood School District. While working for the school district she made many new lifelong friends. Mary Ann and Gene were very proud to be involved with the Elderon VFW, they attended many conferences and parades throughout the state. Mary Ann held an important part in coordinating the first Lady’s Auxiliary in Elderon and became their first President.

After Gene’s death, Mary Ann became a volunteer driver for Shawano County where she put many miles on her cars making sure those in need got to where they needed to go. She was a member of Zion Lutheran church in Eland where she served as chairperson of the food committee and was an active member in the ladies aide. She also served as representative of her church for the Birnamwood food pantry.

Mary Ann will be remembered as a very giving, caring person who would do anything for anyone and expect nothing in return. She loved being involved and wanted to help whenever and whoever she could. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with those she loved. She especially loved her family. Her sense of humor and loving personality will certainly be missed.

Mary Ann is survived by her two children, Gaylord Wesco of Wausau and Bev (Ken) Schram of Aniwa; three grandchildren, Ken Schram Jr. of Merrill, Kevin (Tonya) Schram of Verona, and Brenda (Nick) Grams of Omro; six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Elijah, and Elsie Schram and Brooklyn and Connor Grams as well as many nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her own.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was proceeded in death by her brother, Glenn Nadeau; sister, Doris Gutjahr and infant sister Carolyn Nadeau. Chris Hurlburt, and granddaughter-in-law, Lisadawn Schram. She was also proceeded in death by all of her in-laws.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Eland. Rev. Mark Hesse will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the town of Norrie. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home, where she has been a resident since June, the Hospice staff in Wausau, Pastor Lois Graper and Pastor Mark Hesse.

Joseph C. Garvey

Joseph Charles Garvey, age 40, died unexpectedly at his home on Vashon Island, Washington on December 25, 2021.

Joe was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Dr. Charles and Kathy Garvey. He graduated from Wausau East High School and earned a B.S. in wildlife ecology from UW Madison.

His humor, kindness, and generosity served him well as a youth counselor at YMCA camps, as an English teacher in Kuwait and South Korea, and in service industry jobs. He was past president of the Vashon Eagles Club. In recent years he enjoyed work as an arborist and a carpenter.

Joe loved friends, family, animals, and he especially loved his wife Kaja Garvey, who survives. He is also survived by his parents Charles and Kathy Garvey; sisters Abigail (Justin) Wilson and Anne (Jay) Garvey Shah; many nieces and nephews; in-laws Tom and Jenee Halse and their sons Jens (Jami) and Erik (Katie); and numerous relatives and friends who adored him.

A memorial celebration of Joe’s life is being planned for spring of 2022. Until then, consider a donation to Camp Manitowish YMCA Camp in Boulder Junction or to the charity or scholarship of your choice. And be generous with your humor and your kindness to truly honor Joe.