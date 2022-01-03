By Shereen Siewert

A 29-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the discovery of hundreds of media files in his possession, according to court documents.

Gene S. Dickinson faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography. The charges were filed Dec. 28 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police received the tip on Oct. 1 and obtained a warrant for Snapchat data. Then on Dec. 7, police searched Dickinson’s home and collected numerous electronic devices, including a desktop computer. A forensic analysis revealed about 200 media files consistent with the sexual exploitation of children, court documents state.

Dickinson allegedly told police the images were sent to him on Snapchat.

During a Dec. 28 initial appearance, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Dickinson held on a $50,000 signature bond with the first $2,000 to be paid in cash. Court records show the cash was posted the same day.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 22.