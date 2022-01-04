WAUSAU– Aspirus Wausau Hospital has been named one of the nation’s top performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health for 2022, Aspirus announced this week.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

“We are very proud to be the only hospital in the country to receive this recognition for the last seven years in a row,” said Aspirus Heart Care Medical Director Dr. German Larrain. “We have an incredible team of medical professionals and a fully integrated network of hospitals and clinics that allows us to offer patients living in our communities access to high quality cardiovascular care. Our patients know that they don’t need to travel outside the state, most of the times not even outside their local community.”

This year’s study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. Compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s winning hospitals had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience.

The annual report highlights the top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

The winning hospitals were announced in Fortune. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/products/50-top-cardiovascular-hospitals.