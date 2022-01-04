From Jan. 3 through May 27, young writers between the ages of 9-18 are invited to submit original, unpublished poems for Marathon County Public Library’s youth poetry contest. There’s no limit on the length, and each person can enter two poems. Entrants must be Marathon County residents. Submit entries to poetry@mcpl.us or drop them off in person at any MCPL location. Winners will receive recognition and prizes. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From Jan. 3-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a decorative pompom coaster. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

From Jan. 3-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a teleidoscope (like a kaleidoscope, but way cooler!) Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Jan. 4, kids and families can hear a variety of snowy stories written and illustrated by the same author. Plus, learn about the Grab & Go kit for kids that will be available at all MCPL locations in January. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Teens across Wisconsin are invited to this virtual hangout organized by teen librarians from around the state. The hangout/chat will be held on Jan. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., and teens can have some laughs, relax, share resolutions for the New Year and meet other teens. Free. Registration required by visiting https://cutt.ly/GUHDr7o. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Jan. 11, the stories will be various tales about boxes. In addition, viewers can learn how to make their own decorative book box at home. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Jan. 18, kids and families can hear library staff read storybooks about art. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On Jan. 25, the stories will be all about animals that live in the arctic! Plus, kids can learn about the Grab & Go craft for kids that will be offered especially for Wausau’s Winterfest. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families can drop in at the library’s Wausau headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau) on Jan. 29 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up a Grab & Go kit that will allow them to make a paper snow globe! This craft is offered in collaboration with Wausau Events’ Winterfest, which is happening the same day in downtown Wausau. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.