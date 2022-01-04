Wausau Pilot & Review

One student was injured and a driver was cited Monday after a school bus slid off the roadway east of Wausau near Greenwood Hills, police said.

Readers reported seeing multiple squad cars in the area on Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m.

Wausau Police Captain Todd Baeten, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, said the bus slid off the road Monday afternoon at Poplar Lane and Golf View. One student reported injuries and was treated at the scene by an EMS crew before being released to parents, he said.

Police have not said which school district the bus was operating in or the age of the students involved.

Baeten said the officer on scene issued the driver a citation for driving too fast for conditions. No other injuries were reported and the name of the driver was not immediately a available.