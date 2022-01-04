Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter weather advisory will take effect Tuesday in Wausau with snow and high winds in the forecast.

The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Up to 5 inches of snow is possible in central Wisconsin. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 40 mph will complicate travel.

Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility for drivers, especially on Wednesday.

For the latest road conditions, dial 511. Wausau Pilot & Review will monitor and update conditions throughout the storm. All of Marathon County is in the advisory area.