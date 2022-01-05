Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team improved to 11-2 this season with a 5-0 shutout of Northland Pines on Tuesday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse Ice Arena at D.C. Everest High School.

Tristan Wicklund scored twice, and Logan Crawford and Dru Sabatke each had a goal and two assists for the Storm.

Claire Calmes had 10 saves in goal to earn the shutout win for the Storm.

The Storm hosts the Eau Claire All-Stars on Thursday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse Ice Arena at 6 p.m.

Storm 5, Eagles 0

Northland Pines 0 0 0 – 0

Central Wisconsin 1 2 2 – 5

First period: 1. CW, Logan Crawford (Samantha Federici, Dru Sabatke), pp., 15:12.

Second period: 2. CW, Gabrielle duVair (Hannah Baumann, Sabatke), pp., 5:48; 3. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Taylor Freidel, Crawford), pp., 13:46.

Third period: 4. CW, Wicklund (Mackenzie Bautch, Crawford), 14:04; 5. CW, Sabatke (Federici), 16:47.

Saves: NP, Ashlynn Boxrucker 42; CW, Claire Calmes 10.

Records: Northland Pines 4-4; Central Wisconsin 11-2.