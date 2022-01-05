Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Kira Hammond scored 20 of her game-high 31 points in the second half to lead the D.C. Everest girls basketball team to a come-from-behind 68-65 win over Shiocton in a nonconference game Tuesday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Everest trailed 33-22 at halftime before scoring 46 points in the second half to pull out the victory and improve to 5-7 this season.

Braelyn Beiler added 13 points for the Evergreens in the foul-marred contest. Shiocton made 26 of 38 free throws and D.C. Everest was 17 of 24 at the line as the two teams combined for 42 fouls.

D.C. Everest hosts Wisconsin Rapids for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday.

Evergreens 68, Chiefs 65

Shiocton 33 32 – 65

D.C. Everest 22 46 – 68

SHIOCTON (65): Larissa Young 5 4-8 14, Abbie Daniels 0 0-0 0, Shyann Stingle 4 7-11 17, Alexis Garcia 1 4-4 7, Kiley Dorn 2 9-13 13, Autumn Taylor 3 2-2 8, Claire Collar 3 0-0 6. FG: 18. FT: 26-38. 3-pointers: 3 (Stingle 2, Garcia 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Taylor. Record: 7-4.

D.C. EVEREST (68): Kirsten Hall 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 3 5-6 13, Katie Schulz 1 0-0 3, Kira Hammond 12 6-10 31, Riley Zuleger 3 3-3 9, Brenna Lehrke 1 0-1 2, Kennedy Stowell 1 2-2 5, Lauryn Wimmer 0 0-0 0, Abby Kislow 2 1-2 5, Ella Pavlovich 0 0-0 0. FG: 23. FT: 17-24. 3-pointers: 5 (Beiler 2, Schulz 1, Hammond 1, Stowell 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-7.