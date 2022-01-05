Damakant Jayshi
The filing deadline for the spring 2022 election has past, and voters can now review the slate of candidates for Marathon County Board of Supervisors, Wausau City Council and the Wausau School Board.
Primaries, scheduled for Feb. 15, will be required in two Wausau City Council Districts. In Dist. 1, Pat Peckham will not seek re-election, while three new candidates have emerged. In Dist. 4, Tom Neal will also step away. In that district, four candidates are running for the seat. Six of 11 seats are contested.
The filing deadline for two seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors for the Spring 2022 election has been extended until Friday since the incumbents, Jenifer Bizzotto (Dist. 2) and Brent Jacobson (Dist. 24, as per the redistricting) have filed neither the notice of noncandidacy nor the declaration of candidacy by their respective deadlines, Dec. 24 and Jan. 4.
In the Wausau School Board race, five candidates are vying for three seats. A primary won’t be necessary. In Marathon County, 20 of 38 seats are contested.
Wausau Pilot & Review will publish comprehensive interviews with candidates in contested races closer to the election.
Here are the complete lists for candidates. Unless there is a write-in campaign, those without challengers for the county and city seats will be elected unopposed.
Wausau City Council:
Dist. 1 (open seat, requires primary)
- Carol Lukens
- John Kroll
- William Bublitz
Dist. 2
Michael J. Martens (incumbent)
Dist. 3
- Tom Kilian (incumbent)
- Jo Ann Egelkrout
Dist. 4 (open seat, requires primary)
- Doug Diny
- Jesse Kearns
- Vada A. Perkins
- Kathryne Tracey
Dist. 5
- Jim Wadinski (incumbent)
- Gary Gisselman (also running for County Board of Supervisors Dist. 5)
Dist. 6
Rebecca McElhaney (incumbent)
Dist. 7
Lisa Rasmussen (incumbent)
Dist. 8
- Sarah Watson (incumbent)
- Thomas ‘Tony’ Brown
Dist. 9
Dawn Herbst (incumbent)
Dist. 10
Lou Larson (incumbent)
Dist. 11
- Debra Ryan (incumbent)
- Chad Henke
The order of names in this story appears as per a spreadsheet provided by City Deputy Clerk Mary Goede.
Wausau School Board of Education
The order of names in the article appears as per the list provided by WSD Board Deputy Clerk Cassie Peck, who said lots will be drawn to determine the order of candidates on the ballot. The top three vote-getters will sit on the WSD Board. The names will then be posted on the district website on Jan. 11
- James P. Bouché (incumbent)
- Jon Creisher (incumbent)
- Kayley McColley
- Joanna Reyes
- Jane Rusch (incumbent)
Marathon County Board of Supervisors
The list is from the County Clerk’s web page, which reflects new redistricting. Wausau Pilot & Review is also providing the names of the incumbents who have not filed papers, as their intention is not yet clear.
Dist. 1
- Michelle Van Krey (incumbent)
- Christopher Wood
Dist. 2
- Jenifer Bizzotto (incumbent, has not filed any paper)
- Destiny Goretski
Dist. 3
- Kody Hart
Dist. 4
- John Robinson (incumbent)
Dist. 5
- Gary Gisselman (has also filed for City Council Dist. 5)
- Cody Nikolai
Dist. 6
- Jeff Johnson (incumbent)
- Stacey Morache
Dist. 7
- Becky Buch (incumbent)
- Alex Eichten
Dist. 8
- Kim Ungerer
- Veronica Hope
Dist. 9
- Johnny Fortenberry
- David Oberbeck (incumbent)
Dist. 10
- Donna Krause (incumbent)
Dist. 11
- Alyson Leahy (incumbent)
- Randy DeBroux
Dist. 12
- Matt Bootz (incumbent; currently represents Dist. 13)
Dist. 13
- James R. Juedes
- Mike Ritter
Dist. 14
- Rick Seefeldt (incumbent)
Dist. 15
- Randy Fifrick (incumbent)
- Joel Straub
Dist. 16
- Tony Sherfinski
- Bill Conway (incumbent)
Dist. 17
- Jennifer Aarrestad (incumbent)
- Cheryl Martino
Dist. 18
- Craig McEwen (incumbent)
Dist. 19
- Yee Leng Xiong (incumbent)
Dist. 20
- Gayle Marshall
Dist. 21
- Thomas N. Rosenberg (incumbent)
- Dave Dailey
Dist. 22
- Mark F. Maloney
- Jasper Hartinger
Dist. 23
- Chris Voll (incumbent)
- David Baker
Dist. 24
- Brent Jacobson (incumbent, has not filed paperwork)
Dist. 25
- Sandi Cihlar (incumbent)
- Timothy M Sondelski
Dist. 26
- Jean Maszk (incumbent; currently represents Dist. 24)
Dist. 27
- Thomas Seubert (incumbent)
Dist. 28
- Dennis Gonnering (incumbent)
Dist. 29
- Chris Dickinson (incumbent)
Dist. 30
- Richard Gumz (incumbent)
- Andrew Venzke
Dist. 31
- Allen Drabek (incumbent)
Dist. 32
- Kurt Gibbs (incumbent)
Dist. 33
- Tim Buttke (incumbent)
- Ron Covelli
Dist. 34
- Gary Beastrom (incumbent)
- Jason Wilhelm
Dist. 35
- Jacob E. Langenhahn (incumbent)
Dist. 36
- Bruce Lamont (incumbent)
Dist. 37
- Allen Opall (incumbent)
Dist. 38
- Jonathan Fisher (incumbent)
- Bobby Niemeyer
For the City Council polling places and maps, click here. For information on the polling place for Marathon County seats, including maps, click here. For more details, click here.