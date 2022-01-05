Damakant Jayshi

The filing deadline for the spring 2022 election has past, and voters can now review the slate of candidates for Marathon County Board of Supervisors, Wausau City Council and the Wausau School Board.

Primaries, scheduled for Feb. 15, will be required in two Wausau City Council Districts. In Dist. 1, Pat Peckham will not seek re-election, while three new candidates have emerged. In Dist. 4, Tom Neal will also step away. In that district, four candidates are running for the seat. Six of 11 seats are contested.

The filing deadline for two seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors for the Spring 2022 election has been extended until Friday since the incumbents, Jenifer Bizzotto (Dist. 2) and Brent Jacobson (Dist. 24, as per the redistricting) have filed neither the notice of noncandidacy nor the declaration of candidacy by their respective deadlines, Dec. 24 and Jan. 4.

In the Wausau School Board race, five candidates are vying for three seats. A primary won’t be necessary. In Marathon County, 20 of 38 seats are contested.

Wausau Pilot & Review will publish comprehensive interviews with candidates in contested races closer to the election.

Here are the complete lists for candidates. Unless there is a write-in campaign, those without challengers for the county and city seats will be elected unopposed.

Wausau City Council:

Dist. 1 (open seat, requires primary)

Carol Lukens

John Kroll

William Bublitz

Dist. 2

Michael J. Martens (incumbent)

Dist. 3

Tom Kilian (incumbent)

Jo Ann Egelkrout

Dist. 4 (open seat, requires primary)

Doug Diny

Jesse Kearns

Vada A. Perkins

Kathryne Tracey

Dist. 5

Jim Wadinski (incumbent)

Gary Gisselman (also running for County Board of Supervisors Dist. 5)

Dist. 6

Rebecca McElhaney (incumbent)

Dist. 7

Lisa Rasmussen (incumbent)

Dist. 8

Sarah Watson (incumbent)

Thomas ‘Tony’ Brown

Dist. 9

Dawn Herbst (incumbent)

Dist. 10

Lou Larson (incumbent)

Dist. 11

Debra Ryan (incumbent)

Chad Henke

The order of names in this story appears as per a spreadsheet provided by City Deputy Clerk Mary Goede.

Wausau School Board of Education

The order of names in the article appears as per the list provided by WSD Board Deputy Clerk Cassie Peck, who said lots will be drawn to determine the order of candidates on the ballot. The top three vote-getters will sit on the WSD Board. The names will then be posted on the district website on Jan. 11

James P. Bouché (incumbent)

Jon Creisher (incumbent)

Kayley McColley

Joanna Reyes

Jane Rusch (incumbent)

Marathon County Board of Supervisors

The list is from the County Clerk’s web page, which reflects new redistricting. Wausau Pilot & Review is also providing the names of the incumbents who have not filed papers, as their intention is not yet clear.

Dist. 1

Michelle Van Krey (incumbent)

Christopher Wood

Dist. 2

Jenifer Bizzotto (incumbent, has not filed any paper)

Destiny Goretski

Dist. 3

Kody Hart

Dist. 4

John Robinson (incumbent)

Dist. 5

Gary Gisselman (has also filed for City Council Dist. 5)

Cody Nikolai

Dist. 6

Jeff Johnson (incumbent)

Stacey Morache

Dist. 7

Becky Buch (incumbent)

Alex Eichten

Dist. 8

Kim Ungerer

Veronica Hope

Dist. 9

Johnny Fortenberry

David Oberbeck (incumbent)

Dist. 10

Donna Krause (incumbent)

Dist. 11

Alyson Leahy (incumbent)

Randy DeBroux

Dist. 12

Matt Bootz (incumbent; currently represents Dist. 13)

Dist. 13

James R. Juedes

Mike Ritter

Dist. 14

Rick Seefeldt (incumbent)

Dist. 15

Randy Fifrick (incumbent)

Joel Straub

Dist. 16

Tony Sherfinski

Bill Conway (incumbent)

Dist. 17

Jennifer Aarrestad (incumbent)

Cheryl Martino

Dist. 18

Craig McEwen (incumbent)

Dist. 19

Yee Leng Xiong (incumbent)

Dist. 20

Gayle Marshall

Dist. 21

Thomas N. Rosenberg (incumbent)

Dave Dailey

Dist. 22

Mark F. Maloney

Jasper Hartinger

Dist. 23

Chris Voll (incumbent)

David Baker

Dist. 24

Brent Jacobson (incumbent, has not filed paperwork)

Dist. 25

Sandi Cihlar (incumbent)

Timothy M Sondelski

Dist. 26

Jean Maszk (incumbent; currently represents Dist. 24)

Dist. 27

Thomas Seubert (incumbent)

Dist. 28

Dennis Gonnering (incumbent)

Dist. 29

Chris Dickinson (incumbent)

Dist. 30

Richard Gumz (incumbent)

Andrew Venzke

Dist. 31

Allen Drabek (incumbent)

Dist. 32

Kurt Gibbs (incumbent)

Dist. 33

Tim Buttke (incumbent)

Ron Covelli

Dist. 34

Gary Beastrom (incumbent)

Jason Wilhelm

Dist. 35

Jacob E. Langenhahn (incumbent)

Dist. 36

Bruce Lamont (incumbent)

Dist. 37

Allen Opall (incumbent)

Dist. 38

Jonathan Fisher (incumbent)

Bobby Niemeyer

For the City Council polling places and maps, click here. For information on the polling place for Marathon County seats, including maps, click here. For more details, click here.