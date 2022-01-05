Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point shot 48 percent from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws in a 58-52 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Wausau West High School.

The Panthers jumped out to a 26-17 lead by halftime and held off a late run from West to remain undefeated in the Valley at 4-0 and improve to 6-4 overall. West falls to 6-4 and 1-1 in conference play.

Stevens Point made 16 of 33 shots from the field in the victory.

James Jacobs led the Panthers with 14 points.

Jaraul Walker made five of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for Wausau West.

West plays at Marshfield and Stevens Point hosts Wausau East in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Friday.

Panthers 58, Warriors 52

Stevens Point 26 32 – 58

Wausau West 17 35 – 52

STEVENS POINT (58): James Jacobs 4-8 6-6 14, Jack Diekelman 1-3 0-0 2, Damian Cejka 1-4 0-0 3, Grant Chandonais 3-4 0-0 7, Baraka Makalin 2-2 3-4 7, Parker VanderLoop 2-3 0-0 5, Nate Streveler 3-8 1-2 7, Danny Zdroik 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 16-33. FT: 10-12. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Chandonais 1-1, VanderLoop 1-2, Cejka 1-3, Zdroik 0-1, Streveler 0-2, Jacobs 0-2, Diekelman 0-2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-4, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (52): Jaraul Walker 7 0-0 19, Will Matteson 2 2-2 8, Jack Berens 2 0-0 4, Cole Nelson 2 0-0 4, Daniel Allen 4 3-4 11, Beckett Teske 2 0-0 6, Brett Butalla 0 0-0 0. FG: 19. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 9 (Walker 5, Matteson 2, Teske 2). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: 24. Record: 6-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.