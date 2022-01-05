YWCA Wausau has opened nominations for this year’s Women of Vision. Honoree selection is based on candidates who have provided inspiring innovative, impactful leadership and have made significant contributions to their communities in Marathon County.

The nomination forms are due by April 1, 2022 and available at the website, ywcawausau.org or by calling or emailing the YWCA Wausau 715-842-3381 or email samwederath@ywcawausau.org.

Access the nomination form here.

The 28th year of Women of Vision Luncheon is also in a year that the YWCA Wausau is also celebrating 102 years in our community. The recognition luncheon is planned to be held Friday, May 20th, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn and will include our keynote speaker, Julie Willems Van Dijk. The program highlight is also hearing from the women honorees. Last year’s honorees were: Dr. Swati Biswas, Shereen Siewert, and Dr. Corrie Norrbom, women who care about and are actively engaged in making our community a better place.

In addition, scholarship applications are now open to current Marathon county high school students attending post-secondary school next year, and local colleges. These applications are also due April 1 and are available on our website.

Find the scholarship application here.