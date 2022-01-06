WAUSAU – Badger State Winter Games will celebrate its 33rd anniversary in 2022 giving amateur athletes of all ages and athletic abilities an opportunity to compete in the sports they love.

BSG Winter Games began back in 1989 with five events – alpine skiing, curling, nordic skiing, figure skating and hockey. In 2022, the games will offer 23 sporting events giving athletes the chance to win gold, silver and bronze medals.

Winter Games will kick off Jan. 8 with two events: alpine skiing and youth hockey. Alpine has a full day of skiing at Granite Peak Ski Resort from 9 a.m. until late afternoon. A Sister Bay athlete who has never missed a BSG alpine event will compete again this year.

Squirt A & B youth hockey will take center ice with games all day long Jan. 8 and 9 at Marathon Park Ice Rinks on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

More detailed info about each sport with schedule and location can be found on www.badgerstategames.org.

2022 BSG Winter Schedule (Subject to change)

Jan. 8 Alpine Skiing, Youth Hockey

Jan. 14 Opening Ceremony Torch Tour Eagle River

Jan. 21-22 Archery & NASP

Jan. 27-30 Figure Skating

Jan. 28-30 Curling

Jan. 29 Nordic Skiing

Jan. 29-30 Youth Hockey

Feb. 5-6 Handball

Feb. 8-10 Youth Hockey

Feb. 12 Benchpress / Deadlift

Feb. 18-20 Billiards

Feb. 18-19 Cornhole

Feb. 19 Fat Tire Bike

Feb. 19-20 Youth Hockey

Feb. 23-24 Pickleball

Feb. 26-27 Bowling

April 8-10 Gymnastics

April Table Tennis

April Martial Arts

April 9 Trap Shooting