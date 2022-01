Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest won four matches by pin and two by forfeit to defeat Stevens Point 43-31 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Tyler Modjewski (106 pounds), Blake Heal (138), Braxton Rickert (195) and Mitch Danielski (220) all won by pin for the Evergreens, who are 2-2 in WVC matches this year.

Stevens Point won five matches and one by forfeit. Logan Seavers earned a major decision at 120, Kale Roth (152), Conner Seavers (170) and Zach Bembenek (182) won by pin, and Warren Soik earned an 11-9 win at 126 for the Panthers.

Stevens Point will compete at the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday, while D.C. Everest hosts its annual Fred Lehkre Invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 43, Stevens Point 31

106: Tyler Modjewski (DC) pinned Cam Mayek, 1:36.

113: Taylor Dillon (DC) won by forfeit.

120: Logan Seavers (SP) won major dec. over Joshua Danens, 11-0.

126: Warren Soik (SP) def. Easton Cooper, 11-9.

132: Blake Bangston (DC) won major dec. over Riley Seavers, 14-4.

138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Tobi Klein, 1:36.

145: Cameron Saari (DC) def. Charlie Heikkinen, 9-3.

152: Kale Roth (SP) pinned Emmitt Peterson, 1:30.

160: Daytona Pagel (DC) won by forfeit.

170: Conner Seavers (SP) pinned Cole Petit, 1:17.

182: Zach Bembenek (SP) pinned Wyatt Geier, 3:22.

195: Braxton Rickert (DC) pinned Brendon McDaniel, 0:19.

220: Mitch Danielski (DC) pinned Carter VanderLoop, 3:10.

285: Jaren Rohde (SP) won by forfeit.