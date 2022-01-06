Wausau Pilot & Review

Two firefighters, both from Mineral Point, died early Thursday after the fire truck they were traveling in crashed with a semi trailer tractor, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on Hwy. 151 near mile marker 38. The firefighters were responding to a separate crash in the area, officials said in a statement.

Police say the fire truck was northbound when the driver turned into an emergency crossover. That’s when the truck was struck by the semi, which was also northbound on Hwy. 151. The fire truck then started on fire, officials said.

The two firefighters who perished were the sole occupants of the fire truck. The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Both directions of traffic were diverted for more than 8 hours Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.