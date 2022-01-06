Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Note: This week’s felony charges include several from the prior week. Some public records requests were delayed due to holiday schedules.
Lora K. Peverelle, 52, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct George Schreiber, 63, of Owen. Jan. 6, 2022: Fifth-offense operating while intoxicated Aaron J. Ebensperger, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2022: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon Bobbie J. Burk, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC Cheng Chang, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 6, 2022: Resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while suspended, bail jumping Brian W. Koch, 39, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2022: Resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC, bail jumping Gregory Phillips, 62, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2022: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping Jalen Spaay, 25, of Sault St. Marie, Mich. Jan. 3, 2022: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Jed M. Travis, 41, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Jeremy Lee Rodriuez, 38, of Marshfield. Jan. 3, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Marissa C. Gates, 37. Jan. 3, 2022: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping Mark Moon, 52, of Aniwa. Jan. 3, 2022: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping Melissa M. Gowing, 42, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer Logan W. Waltenberg, 24, of Merrill. Jan. 3, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping Kasey Stieber, 21, of Marathon. Jan. 5, 2022: Forgery-uttering Justin L. Pieper, 33, of Weston. Jan. 5, 2022: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping Maranda L. Baker, 22, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2022: Operating without a valid license (2nd within 3 years), bail jumping Robynne E. Mattsen, 27, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Seng Yang, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2022: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse She Moua, 33, of Schofield. Jan. 4, 2022: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping Dustin J. Wierzba, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs Walter L. Braenne, 44, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia Lyndy R. Lucas, 40, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics Dion McDuffy, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping Dylan D. Tallman, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping, retail theft Gene S. Dickinson, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2021: Possession of child pornography Daterrius A. Coleman, 18, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2021: Criminal damage to property, over $2,500
