Wausau Pilot & Review

Drivers in Wausau and surrounding communities are urged to use caution while driving Thursday, as additional periods of light snow will result in slippery travel.

Many roads are snow covered and slippery, with multiple crashes reported throughout the area. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, Hwy. 51 from Wausau to Merrill is snow-covered, as is Hwy. 29 from Wausau to Chippewa Falls. Hwy. 29 east of Wausau and I-39 south of Weston has slippery stretches.

According to the National Weather Service, most areas will receive about another inch of accumulation throughout the day with higher amounts to the north.

No major injuries have been reported in the Wausau area due to crashes over the past 24 hours.