Mid-State Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have partnered to help accounting students more easily transfer to a four-year program to continue their education, the university announced this week.

The new transfer agreement allows students who earn their two-year associate in applied science degree in accounting from Mid-State to begin as juniors in the accounting major in the UW-Stevens Point School of Business and Economics, with credit for the full 60 credits already earned. The agreement was signed this fall and is available to students now.

The collaboration increases the number of transfer pathways from Mid-State to UW-Stevens Point’s School of Business and Economics to three. The other two are business management and digital marketing.

Transfer agreements between colleges help students experience an easier, more successful transition when transferring from one institution to another. These agreements guarantee admission, provide a program-to-program course map and allow students to maximize the credits that count toward degree requirements.

“One way we collaborate with our four-year partners is through the creation of quality transfer agreements for students,” said Mid-State Dean of Business and Technology Missy Skurzewski-Servant. “There are many benefits, but what students appreciate most is the ability to start and stay local in their educational journey and experience significant cost savings on tuition and living expenses while they embark on their path to a four-year degree.”

The transfer agreement will benefit students starting their academic careers, as well as returning adult students, said Kevin Neuman, head, School of Business and Economics at UW-Stevens Point. “This agreement, along with flexible course offerings from the UW-Stevens Point accounting program, will help working adults come back to finish their four-year accounting degree and gain the skills needed to advance their careers. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Mid-State to serve this important population of students.”

“Through this new transfer agreement, we can offer our students an efficient pathway to earning an accounting degree at UW-Stevens Point,” said Mid-State accounting instructor Bob Smith. “As a graduate of the UW-Stevens Point accounting program, I have experienced the benefits of such a degree firsthand. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with UW-Stevens Point on this and look forward to continuing collaboration.”

Learn more about Mid-State’s Accounting program at mstc.edu/programs. The transfer agreement can be viewed at mstc.edu/transfer, and any questions can be directed to Suzanne Rathe at 715-342-3124 or suzanne.rathe@mstc.edu.

Source: UW-Stevens Point