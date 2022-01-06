

WAUSAU – Wausau marks its 150th anniversary of becoming a city this year and invites you to celebrate the people, places and businesses that put Wausau on the map.

The celebration will begin with Wausau Events’ Winter Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 29 inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater and on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

The city will share stories, memories and historical moments and invites the public to engage through social media, YouTube History Chats, public access segments and in-person events throughout 2022.

To learn more about Celebrate Wausau, the history of the past 150 years, or to follow along, visit www.celebratewausau.org or Celebrate Wausau on social media.

The celebration is being planned and organized by local business leaders,

key stakeholders and residents of the city of Wausau.