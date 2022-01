Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids won eight of the 11 races and edged Wausau East 84-83 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming meet Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Wausau East’s Quinn Barber, J.T. Gorski, Marcus Gruszynski and Isaac Harding won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:07.79 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.92.

Gruszynski also posted a win in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.39 for East’s other victory.

Wausau East (1-4 WVC duals) will be off for a week before hosting D.C. Everest in a WVC meet Jan. 13 at Horace Mann Middle School.

Wisconsin Rapids 84, Wausau East 83

200 medley relay: 1. Wausau East (Quinn Barber, J.T. Gorski, Marcus Gruszynski, Isaac Harding) 2:07.79; 2. Wisconsin Rapids (Jesse Blystone, Brady Steward, Luke O’Connor, Josh Glenzer) 2:27.72; 3. Wausau East (Landyn Pfantz, Carter Chapman, Josh Marting, Caden Chapman) 2:29.11.

200 freestyle: 1. Logan Maciejewski (WR) 2:09.28; 2. David Lee (WR) 2:32.97; 3. Erek Ross (WE) 2:33.60; 4. Sully Hanz (WE) 2:34.86; 5. Carter Grimm (WE) 2:38.67.

200 individual medley: 1. Wyatt Erdmann (WR) 2:26.64; 2. Marcus Gruszynski (WE) 2:28.20; 3. Harding (WE) 2:42.98; 4. Glenzer (WR) 3:12.07.

50 freestyle: 1. Jackson Meyer (WR) 25.66; 2. Gorski (WE) 29.26; 3. Pfantz (WE) 30.45; 4. Marting (WE) 32.50; 5. Blystone (WR) 35.89.

100 butterfly: 1. Gruszynski (WE) 1:06.39; 2. Aiden Huser (WR) 1:11.48; 3. Harding (WE) 1:24.45; 4. Lee (WR) 1:50.51.

100 freestyle: 1. Meyer (WR) 57.40; 2. Erdmann (WR) 58.68; 3. Barber (WE) 1:03.19; 4. Caden Chapman (WE) 1:05.47; 5. Marting (WE) 1:22.14.

500 freestyle: 1. Maciejewski (WR) 5:59.79; 2. Huser (WR) 6:30.76; 3. Ross (WE) 7:16.27; 4. O’Connor (WR) 7:20.02; 5. Grimm (WE) 7:32.41; 6. Hanz (WE) 7:37.92.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Wausau East (Gorski, Barber, Harding, Gruszynski) 1:48.92; 2. Wisconsin Rapids (Lee, Huser, Maciejewski, Meyer) 1:52.18; 3. Wausau East (Pfantz, Caden Chapman, Carter Chapman, Grimm) 2:06.54; 4. Wausau East (Dom Wright, Dan’l Sullivan, Jack Place, Hanz) 2:13.53.

100 backstroke: 1. Glenzer (WR) 1:19.05; 2. Pfantz (WE) 1:24.83; 3. O’Connor (WR) 1:27.04; 4. Barber (WE) 1:30.90; 5. Place (WE) 1:47.08.

100 breaststroke: 1. Steward (WR) 1:21.83; 2. Gorski (WE) 1:27.17; 3. Caden Chapman (WE) 1:42.78; 4. Carter Chapman (WE) 1:44.01.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Wisconsin Rapids (Maciejewski, Lee, Huser, Meyer) 4:12.09; 2. Wausau East (Carter Chapman, Hanz, Grimm, Ross) 5:07.08; 3. Wausau East (Marting, Place, Sullivan, Wright) 5:29.06.