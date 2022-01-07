Wausau Pilot & Review

Due to an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Community COVID-19 Testing sites are being expanded in Marathon County, according to local health officials.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 1.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. Walk-in appointments are available or register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Nasal PCR testing is available to Wisconsin residents 12 months of age or older who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Free testing is also available at the same Wausau location each Thursday fro 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through March 31, with the exception of Jan. 20.

In Abbotsford, testing will be available at the Public Library, 203 First St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and again on Monday, Jan. 24.

For full testing information and testing event flyers please visit: https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Departments/HealthDepartment/COVID19/TestingInformation.aspx