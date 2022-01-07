Wausau Pilot & Review

The popular Tietge High School Bonspiel is underway at the Wausau Curling Center Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, after a year off due to the pandemic.

If you’re interested in watching the largest high school curling event in the U.S. this weekend, the Facebook links below will take you to the Tietge Bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Center:

The Tietge is the largest high school curling bonspiel in the U.S., and also is the longest-running, according to event coordinator Jim Wendling. The event, which features 36 teams this year, is named in honor of retired Wausau High School curling coach Dennis Tietge.