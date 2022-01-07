Wausau Pilot & Review
Portions of two snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County will open at noon on Friday, with additional trails to open Saturday morning, according to a Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry news release issued today.
Snowmobile trails within Zones 1 & 2 will open at noon on Friday with some closures. Intersection 256 north to intersection 257 will be closed. The Mountain
Bay trail through Weston and trail access to the Shell gas station south of Hwy. 29 is permitted. All trails south of Weston Ave are closed.
Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.
Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5 and 6 will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 with
closures. Several clubs will have various trails within these zones closed. Riders arerequired to be observant of these signs and stay off closed trails.
Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Zone 3 will remain closed until further notice.
Riders can expect early season conditions and should use caution as trail conditions warrant. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanently closed trail.
Winter ATV Use:
- Winter ATV use is not allowed when the air temperature is above 28 degrees or for any reason that excess trail damage may occur from ATV use.
- UTV’s are NOT allowed on Marathon County snowmobile trails at any time.
- Please review the Marathon County Snowmobile trail map for approved winter ATV use.
- For trail updates and closures please see the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website or call the Marathon County Trails hotline at 715-261-1550 option 6.