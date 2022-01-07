Wausau Pilot & Review

Portions of two snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County will open at noon on Friday, with additional trails to open Saturday morning, according to a Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry news release issued today.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 1 & 2 will open at noon on Friday with some closures. Intersection 256 north to intersection 257 will be closed. The Mountain

Bay trail through Weston and trail access to the Shell gas station south of Hwy. 29 is permitted. All trails south of Weston Ave are closed.

Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5 and 6 will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 with

closures. Several clubs will have various trails within these zones closed. Riders arerequired to be observant of these signs and stay off closed trails.

Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Zone 3 will remain closed until further notice.

Riders can expect early season conditions and should use caution as trail conditions warrant. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanently closed trail.

Winter ATV Use: