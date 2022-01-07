Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mason Prey scored 21 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 63-48 win over Phillips in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.

With the win, the Cardinals (10-2, 6-1 Marawood South) take a one-half game lead over Stratford and Marathon (both 5-1) in the conference standings.

Isaac Seidel added 14 points for Newman Catholic.

Nate Belan had a game-high 27 points for Phillips (1-9, 0-7 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic will travel to Stratford for a big Marawood South game Tuesday. The game will be live at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 63, Loggers 48

Phillips 20 28 – 48

Newman Catholic 37 26 – 63

PHILLIPS (48): Knaack 1 2-2 4, Jack Kulwicki 1 0-2 2, Dawson Hauschild 2 0-0 5, Derr 1 0-0 2, Nate Belan 12 2-4 27, Tingo 0 0-0 0, Abraham 0 1-2 1, Drew Hauschild 0 5-6 5. FG: 17. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Belan 3, Hauschild 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-9, 0-7 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (63): Mason Prey 9 0-1 21, Jackson Pfender 2 0-0 6, Zongcha Lo 0 0-0 0, Aiden Spychalla 0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 3 1-1 7, Jacob Pfiffner 3 0-0 7, Owen Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 3 6-6 14, Eli Gustafson 2 2-2 6, Charlie Shields 1 0-0 2. FG: 23. FT: 9-10. 3-pointers: 8 (Prey 3, Pfender 2, Seidel 2, Pfiffner 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Gustafson. Record: 10-2, 6-1 Marawood Conference South Division.