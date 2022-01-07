By Shereen Siewert

A $20,000 cash bond for a 29-year-old former Wausau man accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl and offering her $25 to keep quiet remains in place, after a request for bond modification was denied on Wednesday.

Matthew J. Weiler is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12, a felony. The charge was filed Aug. 2 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police and prosecutors say the assault happened in September 2013 and came to light when the alleged victim, now 14, disclosed the abuse to a friend and later to her parents.

The girl, who is not related to Weiler and no longer lives in Wausau, said she was assaulted at the home of a friend.

After the assault, Weiler allegedly tried to persuade the girl that “what had happened was okay” and offered her cash “not to say anything,” according to the criminal complaint. The girl did not take the money, police said.

Weiler, who listed a Wausau address when he was initially charged, appeared Jan. 5 for an arraignment hearing. He pleaded not guilty.

A pretrial conference is set for March 22.