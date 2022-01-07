Wausau Pilot & Review

A house fire that left two people injured Thursday is being investigated as an arson, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. at 2108 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point. The home was evacuated by the time crews arrived, but two people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. Residents will likely be displaced for several days.

Crews worked in single-digit temperatures for more than three hours before leaving the scene.

The Point Plover Metro Wire reports that a juvenile is being investigated as a suspect in what appears to be an arson. The child’s age and gender have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.