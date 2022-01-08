Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – D.C. Everest had nine top-four finishes, including three individual weight class winners, as it finished second at its home Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational on Saturday at D.C. Everest High School.

Easston Cooper won the title at 126 pounds, Blake Heal was first at 138, and Myles Paulson took first at 285 for D.C. Everest, which finished with 267 points to take second. River Falls won the team title with 334 points.

Mitchell Danielski was second at 220 pounds, and Taylor Dillon (113) and Blake Bangston (132) each finished third for the Evergreens.

65th Annual Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational

Jan. 8, at D.C. Everest High School

Team scores: 1. River Falls 334; 2. D.C. Everest 267; 3. Stratford 210; 4. Auburndale 181; 5. Tomah 175; 6. Bonduel and Medford 1116; 8. Mosinee 81; 9. Spencer/Columbus 38; 10. Rosholt 21.

Championship matches and D.C. Everest finishes

106 pounds

Championship: Trenton Cournoyer (ST) def. Jonas Longsdorf (RF), 5-2.

Third place: Austin Gray (TOM) pinned Tyler Modjewski (DC), 4:00.

113 pounds

Championship: Colton Weiler (AUB) def. Thaddeus Sigmund (MED), 11-6.

Third place: Taylor Dillion (DC) def. Cayden Leonhardt (ST), 10-9.

120 pounds

Championship: Aidan Peterson (RF) pinned Landen Bloom (TOM), 1:06.

Third place: Tanner Wargowsky (AUB) pinned Joshua Danens (DC), 3:02.

126 pounds

Championship: Easton Cooper (DC) pinned Ricardo Ceja (RF), 1:58.

132 pounds

Championship: Noah Altmann (AUB) def. Gavin Finch (TOM), 5-2.

Third place: Blake Bangston (DC) won by technical fall over Colin Fischer (BON), 18-1.

138 pounds: 1. Blake Heal (DC) 3-0; 2. Gage Losiewicz (MED) 2-1; 3. Madalyn Sokolski (BON) 1-2; 4. Teddy Meyer (SC) 0-3.

145 pounds

Championship: Owen Larson (RF) pinned Logan Boulton (TOM), 1:57.

Fifth place: Cameron Saari (DC) pinned Evan Wilkins (MED), 1:22.

152 pounds

Championship: Miles Longsdorf (RF) pinned Dillon Kirsch (ST), 3:34.

Fifth place: Emmitt Peterson (DC) pinned Evan Wilcox (BON), 5:11.

160 pounds

Championship: Tyson Bogacz (BON) won major dec. over Jacob Range (RF), 8-0.

Third place: Gavin Kirsch (ST) pinned Daytona Pagel (DC), 1:57.

170 pounds

Championship: Tyler Haydon (RF) won major dec. over Donovan Vigue (BON), 12-3.

Fifth place: Cole Petit (DC) pinned Braiden Bonney (ROS), 3:14.

182 pounds

Championship: Gavin Kohel (RF) def. Sloan Welch (AUB), 10-7.

195 pounds

Championship: Brice Thiel (AUB) pinned Tanner Matthias (TOM), 3:36.

Fifth place: Braxton Rickert (DC) pinned Gibson Printz (ROS), 0:16.

220 pounds: 1. Vito Massa (RF) 4-0; 2. Mitchell Danielski (DC) 3-1; 3. Teryn Walls (MOS) 2-2; 4. Braxton Weismiller (MED) 1-3; 5. Adam Dorshorst (AUB) 0-4.

285 pounds: 1. Myles Paulson (DC) 3-0; 2. Alex Mueller (ST) 2-1; 3. Cole Hanson (SC) 1-2; 4. Lucas Johnson (RF) 0-3.