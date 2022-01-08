Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Wausau West won three weight classes and had nine top-four finishers to win the Bluejay Wrestling Challenge on Saturday at Merrill High School.

Wausau West finished with 505 points, with St. Croix Central taking second with 432 points in the 20-team tournament.

Gabriel Galang (18-3) won the title at 138 pounds, Gabriel Ramos (23-1) took first at 145, and Athan Sommers (15-2) won the championship at 285 pounds for Wausau West.

Reed Napiwocki (170), Joseph Berens (195) and Colton Geurink (220) each took second, and Thai Yang (106), Kayden Heisler (160) and Nathan LaRue (182) all finished fourth as well for the Warriors.

Bluejay Wrestling Challenge

Jan. 8, at Merrill High School

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 505; 2. St. Croix Central 432; 3. Prairie du Chien 400; 4. Crandon 370; 5. Tomahawk 290; 6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 266.5; 7. Barron 209; 8. Edgar 200; 9. Chippewa Falls 199; 10. Sun Prairie 195; 11. Rhinelander 194.5; 12. Merrill 189; 13. Boyceville 188; 14. Marathon 175.5; 15. Abbotsford/Colby 170; 16. Lakeland/Mercer 166; 17. Adams-Friendship 137.5; 18. Nekoosa/Assumtpion 121; 19. Amherst 61; 20. Almond-Bancroft/Pacelli 6.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.