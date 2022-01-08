Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a resounding 72-36 win over D.C. Everest on Friday at D.C. Everest High School.

Megan Clary had 23 points and Chelsea King added 22 for Wisconsin Rapids, which improves to 5-5 overall and remains perfect in the WVC at 4-0.

Kira Hammond had 20 points and no other player had more than three for D.C. Everest (5-8, 1-3 WVC).

Both teams return to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday. D.C. Everest will travel to Merrill, while Wisconsin Rapids will host Wausau East.

Raiders 72, Evergreens 36

Wisconsin Rapids 44 28 – 72

D.C. Everest 25 11 – 36

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (72): Meghan Jochimsen 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Jennings 1 2-4 4, Ella Bruns 7 0-4 15, Megan Clary 9 3-3 23, Jazzlyn Redcloud 0 0-0 0, Nikita Tisland 0 0-0 0, Logan Vollert 1 0-0 2, Avery Brise 2 0-0 6, Chelsea King 6 9-10 22, Kate Schaeffer 0 0-0 0. FG: 26. FT: 14-21. 3-pointers: 6 (Clary 2, Brise 2, Bruns 1, King 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-5, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (36): Jenna Check 0 1-2 1, Kirsten Hall 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 1 1-2 3, Kira Hammond 8 3-4 20, Brianna Rux 1 0-0 3, Paisley Leszczynski 0 0-2 0, Riley Zuleger 0 3-4 3, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 1 0-5 2, Lauryn Wimmer 0 2-2 2, Abby Kislow 0 0-2 0, Ella Pavlovich 1 0-0 2. FG: 12. FT: 10-23. 3-pointers: 2 (Hammond 1, Rux 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-8, 1-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.