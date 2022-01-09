Wausau Pilot & Review

A medical helicopter was paged Sunday to a snowmobile crash near Boulder Junction that left one person injured.

The crash was called in just before 10 a.m. paging rescue crews to a trail north of Dairymens Road in Boulder Junction. That location is near the Dairymen’s Country Club, on Big Crooked Lake, and the Dairymen’s Wolf Lodge, on Wolf Lake.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the snowmobile operator crashed into a tree and was unresponsive at the time of the 911 call. The operator is a male, but his age was not specified.

A helicopter from Howard Young Medical Center in Minocqua was dispatched to the scene. There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.