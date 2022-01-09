Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West remains undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference after posting a 57-43 win over Marshfield in girls basketball action Friday night at West High School.

The Warriors improve to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, one-half game behind 4-0 Wisconsin Rapids in the standings. Marshfield falls to 5-7 and 3-2 in conference play.

Abby Ongna had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Marshfield, which shot just 24 percent (13-for-55) in the loss.

Lexie White had 14 points, Kelly Kray added 11, and Molly Anderson scored 10 for West.

West plays at Stevens Point on Tuesday and Marshfield will host Stevens Point on Friday, Jan. 14.

Warriors 57, Tigers 43

MARSHFIELD (43): Zaida Kolbeck 1-2 4-6 7, Dani Minsaas 3-9 2-4 8, Abby Ongna 4-10 3-5 11, Raella Schueller 1-3 1-3 4, Ashley Grancorvitz 1-8 0-0 2, Loryn Jakobi 1-5 3-4 5. FG: 13-55. FT: 14-24. 3-pointers: 3-17 (Schueller 1-1, Bousum 1-3, Kolbeck 1-8, Jakobi 0-1, Minsaas 0-4). Rebounds: 31 (Ongna 11). Record: 5-7, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (57): Kelly Kray 5-8 1-4 11, Kenzie Deaton 4-7 1-6 10, Audrey Danninger 3-6 1-2 7, Desirae Rausch 0-2 0-0 0, Estella Christensen 2-3 0-0 5, Lexie White 3-8 8-10 14, Molly Anderson 4-9 2-8 10. FG: 21-53. FT: 13-30. 3-pointers: 2-4 (Christensen 1-1, Deaton 1-2, Danninger 0-1). Rebounds: 34 (White 10). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Anderson. Record: 8-2, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.