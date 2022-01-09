Wausau Pilot & Review

A wind chill advisory for Wausau and surrounding communities is in effect Sunday, as cold temperatures combined with gusty winds are posing a hazard to anyone outdoors without appropriate winter clothing.

In central Wisconsin the wind chill index is expected to drop to around 20 below zero from daybreak to lunchtime, with even colder conditions expected Sunday night.

Wind chills from Sunday night into Monday morning will range from 25 below to 35 below zero in the Wausau and Marathon County area, according to the National Weather Service. Though the initial wind chill advisory expires at 11 a.m. Sunday, weather officials expect a new advisory will be issued for Sunday into Monday.

Expect bitterly cold temperatures all week long with wind chill readings between 15 to 25 below zero on Tuesday morning.

The combination of cold temperatures and winds will result in a rapid loss of heat from exposed skin, increasing the danger of frostbite. Exposed skin can suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.