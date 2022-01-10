Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash early Saturday in Langalade County, officials confirmed.

Dispatchers received a call just before 2 a.m. Saturday requesting Antigo emergency crews meet a private vehicle en route from the crash scene to Aspirus Langlade Hospital. CPR was being performed while the patient was being transported in the private vehicle, which did meet up with an ambulance en route to the hospital.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Conrad Schmidt, of West Bend, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the crash happened on a trail north of Hwy. 64 in the town of Evergreen when Schmidt missed a curve, struck a tree and was ejected from the machine.

The crash remains under the investigation.