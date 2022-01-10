Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A Town of Russell resident was the victim of criminal damage to property when they found their mailbox destroyed by what appeared to be some sort of explosive (possibly Tannerite). If you have any information regarding this activity you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 45 year old Merrill man was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping and a 55 year old Merrill man had charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office following an incident in the Town of Merrill Monday evening.

A 50 year old Pine River woman was the victim of theft on Thursday when she discovered her credit card had been fraudulently used to purchase over $4,000 worth of merchandise at a Best Buy in Texas. Her Verizon account was also hacked and charged over $2,000 for the purchase of 2 iPhone 13s.

A 19 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited for traveling 83mph on County Rd C Thursday evening.

A 42 year old Tomahawk woman was stopped and cited for traveling 96mph on USH 51 near County Rd S in the Town Bradley Friday evening.

Last week’s snow storm and cold temperatures caused several vehicles to crash or leave the roadway. Deputies responded to 26 vehicles in the ditch and 4 property damage crashes.

A Town of Merrill resident was the victim of property damage when they found their ice shanty damaged on Lake Alexander. The investigation continues in this matter. If you have any information regarding this activity you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

Only one person reported striking a deer last week.