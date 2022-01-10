Thomas L. Zmuda

Thomas L. Zmuda, age 77, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

He was born on June 8, 1944, in Stevens Point, son of the late Clarence and Verna (Nugent) Zmuda. He served his country in the US Navy as a pilot, serving on three carriers. On January 28, 1967, he married Patricia Messer in Sun Prairie. She survives.

Tom worked as an insurance underwriter for several companies. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for First Student, driving school bus. Tom and his wife Pat had many things that they enjoyed sharing together. They enjoyed traveling and took many trips with their best friends Carl and Judy. For four years they spent the month of March in Yuma, AZ with friends. Tom was also a woodworker, making many beautiful furniture pieces for his family. Mountain biking, road biking, and downhill skiing were also sports he enjoyed. There were many biking adventures – one highlight was a 2010 biking trip of 2200 miles he and Pat took following the Mississippi River to New Orleans. Another hobby he enjoyed was flying remote control planes and drones. Tom was a member of the Wausau RC Club.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Zmuda of Wausau; two children, Suzie Veen of Glenwood City, WI, and Mark (Stephanie) Zmuda of Mt. Gilead, OH; four grandchildren, Ava and Chloe Veen, and Erin and Evan Zmuda; sister, Susan (Mark) Burke of Wheaton, IL; brothers-in-law, Bill (Joyce) Messer of Cottage Grove, and Mark (Joyce) Messer of Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N. 2nd St. Wausau. Rev. Joseph Richards will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing will be required to protect the family and staff. Your cooperation and understanding is much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, 520 N. 32nd Ave. Wausau, WI 54401, or St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 615 Stark St. Wausau, WI 54403.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Center, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, and Nick Bowen from the RC Club for all of their help and kindness during this difficult time.

Frank J. Wanta

Frank J. Wanta, 94, of Weston, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 5,2022 at Mount View Care Center.

Frank was born July 11, 1927 in the Town of Weston, to the late Edmond and Esther Wanta. He was the second oldest of 7 children. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1945, and shortly thereafter joined the US Navy. He served in the Pacific theater as a radioman and teletype operator, and was honorably discharged in July 1948.

Frank met his future wife, Betty Burchardt, on a double blind date later in 1948, and they were married on September 30, 1950 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. They celebrated 69 years together, before Betty passed away in November 2019.

Frank had an interest in aviation, and earned his private pilots license while he and Betty were still dating. Other hobbies included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and spending Summer weekends at the family cottage near Mercer, WI. Family trips around Lake Superior in the late 1960s, and to Oregon 3 times in the 1970s were memorable times together. Vegetable gardening became a passion of his in retirement years, along with meeting friends at the “Old Farts Club” at the Wausau airport.

Frank is survived by a son, Jeff Wanta, daughter, Linda Wanta and grand-cat, Bella, all of Weston; sister-in-law, Donna Wanta, of Weston;12 nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife Betty, he is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and two sisters.

A visitation open house will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 2:00-3:30 pm, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.BrainardFuneral.com

Jerry Meyers

Jerry Meyers, 81, of Wabeno / Wausau, finally made his way back to the love of his life, Sharon. Jesus called him home on January 8, 2022, from Copperleaf Memory Care in Schofield to be reunited and they are now at Peace.

Jerome Stanley was born May 29, 1940 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Vernon and Angeline (Lenard) Meyers. He graduated from Wausau High School and began his painting career with which he stuck to for over 40 years in the construction and commercial side of the industry.

On June 13, 1964 Jerry married Sharon Stadler and together raised their two children.

Jerry was an active member in the Wabeno Lions Club for over 20 years, coached senior league boys baseball in Wausau for 13 years and was a proud donor to the Children’s Make a Wish Foundation.

He enjoyed his annual spring fishing trip with the boys to Cass Lake, Minnesota, hunting up north, his daily walk and trips out west. Jerry and Sharon enjoyed winters in Florida and time with their family. Jerry loved his family with his whole heart, he was a best friend and humorous guy throughout his life to everyone. His grandchildren filled his life with joy, and he will be greatly missed.

Jerry is survived by his children, Tim Meyers and Tammy Budleski (Scott Tomczik); grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Kuehn, Sam Meyers, Josh Budleski and Nick Budleski; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Kennedy Kuehn; siblings, Ilene Streble, Joan Wood, Jeanette (Woody) Woodward and Noel (Cheryl) Meyers; and survived by many cousins, close friends and nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Sharon; siblings, Ralph, Vern, Kenny, Linda, Mary Ellen, Dorothy and Irene.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 12 at Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau, 522 Adams St., with prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 13 at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S. 9th Ave, Wausau, with visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would specifically like to thank the CNA’s and staff at Copperleaf Memory Care for the love and care they showed Jerry during his time there.

In honor of Jerry’s legacy and generosity, please direct all donations to the Make A Wish Foundation of America.

Patricia R. Wolfgram

Patricia Rosemary (Barry) Wolfgram, 80, of Wausau, beloved wife of Wayne, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau with her daughter Dana, her son-in-law Matt, and her good friend Kappy by her side. She was born February 10, 1941, to Garrett and Ethel (Kelley) Barry and in Crookston, Minnesota. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959.



On August 11, 1962, Patricia was united in marriage to Wayne Wolfgram in Fort Atkinson. That same year, they moved to Wausau, where she worked in the banking industry while Wayne began teaching in the Wausau School District. Patricia raised their children Dana and Barry while also working at Prange’s Department Store and Wausau West High School. When Pat and Wayne retired in 1999, they took several one-in-a-lifetime trips, snow-birding in Arizona and Florida, and spending summer and winter breaks with their grandson, Quinn. With Quinn, she spent one of her most memorable trips up to Montana to visit some good friends and to join in Quinn’s youthful awe at nature’s wonders and experience a memorable drive back home.

Pat spent most of her winters in Venice, Florida where she developed a close group of friends from around the country. When she was in Venice, you could always find Pat sitting at her table waiting for the sunset. Pat enjoyed playing many different card games with friends. One of her favorite routines was the Tuesday morning breakfast at the Blue Willow with their friends in the retired Wausau West group. When Wayne passed away in 2017, she moved into the Village Cooperative in Wausau where she made many new friends and remained active in the cooperative community.



Patricia is survived by her daughter Dana, son-in-law Matt Davies and their son Quinn of Ballwin, Missouri; and her son Barry (Holly) of Rothschild and grandchildren Katie of Rockford, Illinois and Conor of Eau Claire. Patricia is also survived by her sister Connie Cashmer of Warsaw, Indiana; sister-in-law Sally Sexton of Fort Atkinson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great-great nephew. She is also survived by her Wausau family of over 50 years Dennis and Laurayne Nicoliasen, Kappy Stetzer Molling, Dennis and Gail Krieg, and Gary and Jane Hauboldt. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne; her parents Garrett and Ethel Barry; her brother Alan Barry; great nephew Anthony Garrett Barry; and Wausau family friend Ken Stetzer.



A celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com



Patricia’s family is very grateful for the compassionate and attentive care she received from the staff at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau. In addition, they would express their appreciation for all her friends who came to visit her, took her to appointments, were there in times of need, and cheered her up when she needed it most.

In honor of Wayne’s battle with Alzheimers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association

William C. Seiser

William C. Seiser (94) was born July 8, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, and passed peacefully on January 8, 2022, at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was the son of Frieda Salina Walker Schlueter and William Arthur Weihing Seiser.

Bill grew up in Milwaukee and later attended North Central College in Naperville, IL receiving a BA in math. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a Master’s Degree in Education. He was married to Virginia Grace Noerenberg on August 13, 1948, at Zion Evangelical Church in Ithaca, Nebraska.

Bill was a high school math teacher and education administrator. Bill served as Assistant Supervisor of Math and Science for the Milwaukee Public Schools, and was then hired as Coordinator of Mathematics to implement ‘Modern Math’, an innovative curriculum revision after the Russians launched “Sputnik” into space. In the late sixties and seventies, Bill became the Director of Facilities Planning and Administrative Research, in which he oversaw the needs for 132,000 students in 165 schools and became heavily invested in Milwaukee’s desegregation plan.

Bill and Grace were active members of Albright United Methodist Church in Milwaukee. Upon retirement, they moved to Wausau and joined the First UM Church. They lived at Forest Park Village, a Homme Home, for thirty one years until their respective deaths.

Bill and Grace did volunteer work for the United Methodist Church in Alaska, Grenada, Costa Rica, Nashville, St Croix Virgin Islands, Kentucky, and New York City. They also attended many Elder Hostels, extending their love for learning. During his retirement years, he actively assisted his children with home renovations, and he took great joy in making furnished dollhouses for all of his granddaughters and for his very good friend, Cynthia .

Music has always been a foundational cornerstone and passion for Bill. He played trumpet in High School, college and for some years, professionally. He was the church choir director and the scoutmaster song leader in his earlier days. He sang in church choirs and was often a featured tenor soloist at Albright UM Church. Listening to Classical, Gospel, and Big Band music has always been one of his greatest joys. Bill was also very active in scouting and began a tradition of becoming an Eagle Scout, which has now continued for two more generations.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, his parents, his sisters Bernice (Al Kaufmann) and Ruth (Joe Cina) and his son, David Alan Seiser. Surviving relatives include his children: Jo Seiser (Tom Brown), Paul Seiser (Jayne Riederer) and Lyn Seiser (Darin Bentzinger); ten grandchildren: Anders Brown (Laura), Ivy Brown (Niko), Matthew Seiser (Samantha), Liesl Seiser (Dan), Mariah Drach (Tyler), Caleb Seiser, Cameron Seiser (Kendra), Caitlin Bentzinger (Tyler), Tristan Bentzinger, Taryn Bentzinger; and nine great-grand-children: Elias and Mikkel Brown, Milo and Calvin Pueringer, Autumn and Bowman Seiser, and Piper, Levi, and Landry Drach.

Bill found independent living at Forest Park Village a wonderful decision after retirement, and he credited the staff and its director for making it such an excellent place to develop friendships and caring relationships.

A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Wausau at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. A visitation will take place in the church sanctuary from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. All participants are to be masked and demonstrate appropriate social distancing. The service will also be streamed on YouTube at the First United Methodist Church of Wausau site. Donations may be made to Wausau First United Methodist Church.

Florence M. Buth

Florence M. Buth, 97, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

She was born October 3, 1924 in the Town of Easton, Wisconsin to Gustave and Ernestine (Zahrt) Wenzel and was confirmed on June 5, 1938 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Town of Easton. Florence attended school at St. John’s. Prior to her marriage, she worked at the Wisconsin Box Company and Pied Piper Shoe factory. Florence even spent time making fly fishing lures.

On June 21, 1947 she married Edward Carl Buth and together raised their three daughters on their dairy farm. Florence volunteered for over 35 years at the Bethesda Thrift shop, and also volunteered with V.B.S, cradle roll, altar guild, the social welfare committee and belonged to the ladies aid.

Florence enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Beck, Bonnie (Larry) Viste and Kathy Roggenbuck; grandchildren: Craig (Rhonda), Trina (Paul), Tara (Cory), Josh, Shannon (Joe), Heidi (Drew), Zach (Amanda) and Nathan (Andrea); 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Edward; 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Rd, Wausau, with visitation from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family. www.Helke.com

The family is requesting that everyone wears a mask while in the church.

Edward J. Treptow

Edward “Ned” Treptow passed away on January 3, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The fourth son of the late Fred and Frances (Garvey) Treptow, Edward was born on July 10, 1923, on the southeast side of Wausau, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mark, John, and Robert.

Ned was a Wausau High School graduate (Class of ’42) and enlisted in the Air Force soon after graduation. A proud WWII veteran, his service took him to Australia, India, the Philippines and Tinian.

On January 25, 1958, he married his sweetheart, Yvonne Bloomquist. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters. They shared a beautiful life together until Yvonne’s passing on March 8, 2008.

Ned was employed by American Can and then Wisconsin Public Service where he retired from marketing after 32 years. A natural conversationalist, Ned never met a stranger he couldn’t turn into a friend with his kind eyes and gentle heart. Ned always had a pocket full of treats for any lucky dogs who crossed his path. He loved fishing at Blue Lake in Minocqua, singing barbershop, checking out WWII history books from the library, windmill cookies and Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, sharing coffee with fellow WWII veterans (the OFC — Old Fart’s Club) at the Wausau Downtown Airport, National Geographic magazine, day trips to the casino, the Evita soundtrack, and spending his days “surrounded by beautiful women” (his wife, daughters, and granddaughter, of course).

He was truly one of a kind, the most patient and least judgmental man. A lifelong Catholic, Ned’s life is a beautiful testament to his deeply held faith and devotion to the Holy Mother.

His joyful memory will forever be a blessing to his beloved daughters Ann (Paul) Seehafer and Joan (Darin) Bellile; treasured grand-daughter, Carly (Seth) Marco; and great-grandson, Saul “Sully” Marco, whom Ned affectionately called “Buckshot.”

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Swe, Dr. Clements and the loving staff of Aspirus Palliative Care for their exceptional care, patience, and kindness.

A private memorial service will be held in the Spring.

David C. Pickering

David C. Pickering, 86, of Kronenwetter, died January 4th, 2022, at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born August 6, 1935, in Janesville, WI to the late Ralph and Nellie (Badger) Pickering.

On May 28, 1960, Dave married Joyce Etienne at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum in Green Bay. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1953, he attended the University of Wisconsin, served in the United States Marine Corps, and was discharged in 1958. Dave then attended UW Madison and was employed by GTE / Verizon from 1960 – 1991 as an engineer. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, watching the Green Bay Packers and U.W. Badgers. He was a proud member of the Stettin Lions Club and traveled all 50 states as well as Australia and Europe.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Joyce; 4 children, Lynn (Jim) Parks of Columbus, WI, Paul Pickering of Wausau, WI, Wayne (Espie) Pickering of Yulee, FL, and Coleen (Jesse Daly) Pickering of North Pole, AK; 3 grandsons, Joshua (Lynz), Stuart and Richard; 1 great-grandson; two sisters, Gayle Pickering and Kay (Milan) Buege of Wausau, WI; 1 brother, Craig Pickering of Alpharetta, GA. He is further survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Barb Etienne of Godfrey, IL, Dennis (Karen-deceased) Etienne of New Franken, WI, Joe and Janice Etienne (deceased) of Green Bay, WI, Nancy and Joe Dorner of Kewaunee, WI, Cindy and Orbie Prevost of Green Bay, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, as well as Wellington Place, for their care and compassion shown to Dave and his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Marks Catholic Church, 602 Military Rd, Rothschild, with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Edna B. Powers

Edna B. Powers, 95, Wausau, died Friday January 7, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 7, 1926 in Athens, daughter of the late Alex Sr. and Mary (Vesely) Ellenbecker. On April 22, 1950 she married Richard “Dick” Powers at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death May 15, 1992.

Edna was a longtime active member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she helped with funeral dinners, sang in the choir, cleaned the church and was an assistant cook at the parish school. She was also a member of St. Michael Rosary Society, the Parish Council of Catholic Women and also won a chili cook off in the church competition. Among her other involvements, Edna cooked at the Warming Center and volunteered at the Salvation Army. She was also an Honorary Member of the Paper Cities Kennel Club and the Secular Franciscans.

Some of her favorite hobbies include embroidery, creating yarn hangers, baking, listening to baseball games as she was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. Edna enjoyed listening to baseball games while her husband Dick was fishing.

Survivors include her children, Barb Powers, Wausau, Michael Powers, Wausau, Patrick (Karyn) Powers, Wausau, Mary (Steve) Strasser, Gulliver, Mich and Joseph Powers, Wausau.; five grandchildren, Jason Powers, Alyssa, Brodie, Cayla, Dylan Strasser; sisters-in-law, Hattie Ellenbecker, Athens, Sally Ellenbecker, San Diego.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alex Jr., Anthony and Sylvester Ellenbecker and Olyne Okray.

A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date at St. Michael Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lyle J. Koppa Sr.

Lyle John Koppa Sr., 88, Wausau, died Friday January 7, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Born November 18, 1933, in Mosinee. The youngest of ten children to parents the late William and Anna (Vach) Koppa. A 1952 graduate of Mosinee HS he spoke fondly of attending a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade. He met his wife Shirley Kohnhorst at a Polka dance and they married May 4, 1958, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She preceded him in death October 8, 2016.

Lyle proudly served his country in the US Navy during occupied Japan as a Machinist Mate. Prior to his retirement, Lyle was employed for 39 years by Weyerhaeuser.

Lyle enjoyed cooking potato dumplings with sour kraut for his family. Everyone always looked forward to grandpa cooking a huge pot of soup with his egg dumplings. Shirley and Lyle both cherished their time with family, especially their many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other interests included the Packers, gardening, small engine work, cars, woodworking, motorcycles (especially his Harley). He was a longtime active member and delegate of the Western Fraternal Life Association.

Survivors include eight children, Lyle (Brenda) Koppa Jr. of Oconto, Pamela Thompson of Rib Mountain, Valerie (James) Bradfish of Mosinee, Diane (Scott) Whitney of Grand Junction, CO, Charlene Orsted of Madison, Shelly (Robert) McClelland of Powell, OH, Dennis Koppa of Grand Junction, CO, Wayne Koppa of Hopkins, MN; eighteen grandchildren, Justin, Joel, and Jordan Koppa; Shane (Brittney) and Sara (Sheldon) Thompson; Michael (Audrey) Bradfish, Jared (Molly) and Ashley Bradfish; Erika (Cody), Ben (Lily) and Krystle Whitney; Amelia Horn, Lars Orsted; Grace, John, Regan, Max and Abby McClelland, seven great grandchildren, Rylee, Edmond, Charlotte, Arthur, Briggs, Sullivan, and Maia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Koppa, wife, Shirley, son, Brian, sons-in-law, Kim (Walt) Thompson and James Orsted, siblings; Sylvester, Michael, Gordon, Clara, Helen, Irene, Marge, Marcella, and Lucy.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Thursday January 13, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. (4:00 PM rosary service) at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Entombment will be at Holy Angels Mausoleum, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

A special thanks to Dr. Joshua Luce and Dr. Ivan Shaller for their excellent and compassionate care of our father over the years. He was able to live in his own house until his death.

Moises F. Hernandez

Moises Flores Hernandez, 51 of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Moises was born on March 29, 1970 in Mexico, the son of Isidoro Flores and Francesca Hernandez.

Moises previously worked at Wittenberg Lumber and was currently employed at Top Brass in Wittenberg.

Moises is survived by his wife, Eleuteria Landa; seven sons; Alexis & Patricio Galan, Kelvin, Junior, Oliver, Gael and Noe Flores; two adult daughters; brothers, Isais & Vicente Flores Hernandez in addition to four additional brothers and five sisters as well as many other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will take place in Mexico.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Moises Flores Hernandez, 51 de Birnamwood, murió el miércoles 5 de enero de 2022 en Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Moisés nació el 29 de marzo de 1970 en México, hijo de Isidoro Flores y Francesca Hernández.

Moises trabajó anteriormente en Wittenberg Lumber y actualmente estaba empleado en Top Brass en Wittenberg.

A Moisés le sobreviven su esposa, Eleuteria Landa; siete hijos; Alexis & Patricio Galán, Kelvin, Junior, Oliver, Gael y Noe Flores; dos hijas adultas; hermanos, Isais y Vicente Flores Hernández, además de cuatro hermanos y cinco hermanas adicionales, así como muchos otros parientes.

Se llevará a cabo una misa de entierro cristiano a las 11:00 am el martes 11 de enero de 2022 en la iglesia católica Holy Family St. William, Wittenberg. Padre Matthew Settle presidirá. El entierro tendrá lugar en México.

El velorio se llevará a cabo el martes en la iglesia desde las 10:00 am hasta la hora de la misa.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg está ayudando a la familia con los arreglos.

LaVerne L. Lemke

LaVerne L. Lemke, 93 of Birnamwood, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

LaVerne was born on August 23, 1928, in Birnamwood. The daughter of Herman and Frances (Schoenike) Lemke.

LaVerne was a bartender at numerous places for many years. She was a nanny and sometimes would nanny while bartending. She enjoyed scrapbooking and cherished the time spent with her family.

LaVerne is survived by one son, Ray (Laura) Lemke of Wausau; one daughter-in-law, Diane Lemke of Birnamwood; eight grandchildren, Tim Lemke, Tanya (Eric) Rekow, Nicole Lemke, Mac (Kelsey) Below, Tatem Below, Hailey, Danielle, and Alicia Naser; 15 great-grandchildren, which include, Abigail, Iris, Nikki, Austin, Natalie, Aubree and Lily along with several others. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate.

Visitation will be on Saturday, from 11AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschuta.com.